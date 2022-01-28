Ella Mai Croons Through New Single "DFMU" AKA "Don't F*ck Me Up"

She hasn't officially announced her sophomore album, but it seems Ella Mai has started the project's rollout. The British songbird stunned on the charts with the releases of her hit singles "Boo'd Up" and "Trip"—tracks that aided in Ella Mai becoming a global superstar. She hasn't been as visible in recent years, although she did give us "Not Another Love Song" and collaborations, but fans are ready for much more from the Grammy-winning singer.

Ella's New Music Friday addition came in the form of a new single titled, "DFMU," or "Don't F*ck Me Up," and it's a track where the singer pleads with her lover to not break her heart. It's something that millions will be able to relate to, so we'll just have to await the response from fans. Stream "DFMU" and let us know if you're feeling this R&B jam.

Quotable Lyrics

If you really care for me

Just make sure you're there for me

Feel I'm fallin' in too deep

That's okay, just rescue me

Let me know what you want from me