Usher & Ella Mai Drop Star-Studded "Don't Waste My Time" Visuals With Cameos From Snoop Dogg & More

Usher and Ella Mai threw the most lit pool party ever, with special celebrity guests Snoop Dogg, Eric Bellinger, and more, in the "Don't Waste My Time" music video.

Usher and Ella Mai proved they really know how to throw down poolside in the music video for "Don't Waste My Time," with cameos from stars like Snoop Dogg, Eric Bellinger, Evan Ross, and more. Last weekend, Usher teased the visuals for his duet with the R&B darling, which dropped in December, giving fans a taste of the bright, sunny vibe they planned to bring to these dark days. After the R&B heavyweight greets his butler in his Moroccan-style mansion with a secret handshake, he brings us to his kitchen, where Snoop is cooking up a storm. It's then that the backyard rager begins, complete with 50s-style synchronized swimmers and appearances from Eric Bellinger, Diddy's sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs, and the track's producer, Jermaine Dupri, to name a few.

Like any well-rounded music video, a funny skit breaks out at around the 2:25 mark with comedian and alleged neighbour, Jamie Kennedy, and Usher's body guard, who refuses to let the underdressed Kennedy into the party. After Evan Ross, another surprise cameo, seemingly gives Kennedy a "co-sign" to join the festivities, the body guard clarifies, "yeah, but that's not an invitation." Usher eventually gets him in, but not before he threatens to revoke his "honourary black card." The party recommences, though, which is when the choreographed dance routine breaks out. The results are a night none of them will ever forget. Check out the visuals for yourself.