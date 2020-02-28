Mahalia Links With Cam'ron On Remix Of Her Single "What You Did" Ft. Ella Mai

It was only fitting that Atlanta Records artist Mahalia called on Cam'ron for the remix to her Ella Mai-assisted single "What You Did." Mahalia's single sampled the New York rapper's classic song "Oh Boy" ft. Juelz Santana," so it made sense for the two artists to link up for the remix. It's the first time Cam'ron and the British singer have collaborated, and it makes for an interesting mix.

The song is featured on Mahalia's recently released Love and Compromise project that came at the end of 2019. The singer is fresh off of her sold-out, international Love and Compromise Tour, but fans will have plenty of opportunities to see her grace worldwide stages in 2020. Mahalia is all set to perform at Something In The Water Festival, Osheaga Festival, Reading & Leeds Festival, Latitude Festival, Parklife Festival and her own sold-out headline show at London Brixton Academy on May 1st. In the meantime, give "What You Did ft. Ella Mai (Cam'ron Remix)" a spin and let us know what you think of the rapper's bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, it's funny how

Right when I let my guard down

You play around

And no, not this time, we can't hash it out

It's too late for me to stay

I wish all the things you say was what your behavior displayed