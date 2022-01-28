NLE Choppa Drops "Me Vs. Me" Ft. Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, & Moneybagg Yo

NLE Choppa has been rolling out his Me vs. Me album for over a month and now that the anticipated project has arrived, fans are excited to hear what he has been working on. We've reported on Choppa's evolution in recent years, as he has shared his holistic practices and herbal-centered lifestyle. He has spoken out about ushering in a new season of his life and leaving his past behind him and despite his recent controversies, Choppa is forging ahead.

Last month, we spoke with Choppa about what the world can expect from Me Vs. Me. He shared that it was different than his previous release, From Dark to Light, because he was returning to the sound that his fans have grown accustomed to.

"Me vs. Me is, pretty much, a project concept I’ve been wanting to get out for a long time," said the rapper. "I chose a few old songs and I chose a lot more newer songs so that people can see the growth that I’ve shown musically. At the same time, I’m still speaking on the same topics of what my core fans like to hear from me."

Me Vs. Me features looks from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Stream Choppa's latest and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Shotta Flow 6

2. Push It ft. Young Thug

3. Jumpin ft. Polo G

4. Trap Phone

5. Final Warning

6. I.Y.B.

7. Stompin

8. Change My Ways

9. Ima Dogg

10. Mmm Hmm

11. Still Hood

12. Drop Sh*t

13. Chicago to Memphis ft. G Herbo

14. Too Hot ft. Moneybagg Yo

15. Lick Me Baby

16. Youngest To Do It