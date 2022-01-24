mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Denzel Curry Shares "Walkin," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Hayley Hynes
January 24, 2022 15:00
Walkin
Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry's new arrival is a must-listen.


Denzel Curry is ready to make 2022 his best year yet. On Monday, January 24th, the 26-year-old shared the lead single from his forthcoming Melt My Eyez See Your Future project, "Walkin," which also received a sci-fi Western music video that was directed by Adrian Villagomez.

As if all of that wasn't impressive enough, Curry announced that he'll be headed out on a worldwide tour over the coming months, taking him everywhere from Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April to St. Petersburg, Russia in May.

"I like traditional hip-hop; I like drum and bass; I like trap; I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house," the rapper explained in a press release. "This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on Ta13oo or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues."

Stream "Walkin" below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Walkin’ with my back to the Sun
Keep my head to the sky
Me against the world
It’s me, myself and I, like De La 

[Via]

Denzel Curry new music new song new single walkin
