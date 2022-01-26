BlocBoy JB & Tay Keith Drop New Mixtape "Bacc 2 Da Blocc"

BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith emerged into the rap game together, enjoying their glorious breakout moment with the release of "Look Alive" alongside Drake. While BlocBoy JB has continued to release tons of music on his own, Tay Keith has proven to be one of the most consistent producers that have helped define a new wave in Memphis' sound.

Now, BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith are back at it again with the release of their new project, Bacc 2 Da Blocc. The project is 15 songs in total, including the previously released singles, "Day Day N Craig," "Home Alone," and "M.E.M. 2 Jacksonville" ft. SpotemGottem. Bacc 2 Da Block also boasts additional appearances from Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, and Co Cash.

Check out BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith's Bacc 2 Da Blocc below.