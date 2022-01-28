Benny The Butcher Unites With J. Cole On "Johnny P's Caddy"

Two beasts have come together and it's making for one of the biggest releases this New Music Friday. Benny The Butcher is coming out strong after inking his deal with Def Jam, and the Griselda icon has continued to impress on wax. On Friday (January 28), Benny resurfaced with a new single, "Johnny P's Caddy," and the track features an assist from Dreamville hitmaker J. Cole.

“Any rapper will tell you when you’re working with someone like Cole, it’s like a match of wits; you gotta go crazy, because you know he is,” Benny reportedly said in a statement. “Iron sharpens iron. You want it to be an environment where someone has the presence to push you. It’s dope!”

"Johnny P's Caddy" will reportedly be featured on Tana Talk 4, Benny's forthcoming anticipated effort. This latest single is said to be a nod to Benny's father who owned a Cadillac when the rapper was young.

As we await Tana Talk 4, stream The Alchemist-produced "Johnny P's Caddy" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

It's like they put out a smash then thÐµy gon' in a flash, admit it

And then they made tracks and diss us likÐµ that's gon' add up the digits (F*ck you doin'?)

They showin' fake racks in pictures like that's gon' attract the b*tches

That was really me, n*gga, I ain't have to acted conflicted (Nah)

