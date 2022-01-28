mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher Unites With J. Cole On "Johnny P's Caddy"

Erika Marie
January 28, 2022 01:07
572 Views
181
9
Benny The ButcherBenny The Butcher
Benny The Butcher

Johnny P's Caddy
Benny The Butcher Feat. J. Cole
Produced by The Alchemist

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (11)
Rate
11 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track, which will make an appearance on "Tana Talk 4" and was produced by The Alchemist, arrives with a visual.


Two beasts have come together and it's making for one of the biggest releases this New Music Friday. Benny The Butcher is coming out strong after inking his deal with Def Jam, and the Griselda icon has continued to impress on wax. On Friday (January 28), Benny resurfaced with a new single, "Johnny P's Caddy," and the track features an assist from Dreamville hitmaker J. Cole.

“Any rapper will tell you when you’re working with someone like Cole, it’s like a match of wits; you gotta go crazy, because you know he is,” Benny reportedly said in a statement. “Iron sharpens iron. You want it to be an environment where someone has the presence to push you. It’s dope!”

"Johnny P's Caddy" will reportedly be featured on Tana Talk 4, Benny's forthcoming anticipated effort. This latest single is said to be a nod to Benny's father who owned a Cadillac when the rapper was young. 

As we await Tana Talk 4, stream The Alchemist-produced "Johnny P's Caddy" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

It's like they put out a smash then thÐµy gon' in a flash, admit it
And then they made tracks and diss us likÐµ that's gon' add up the digits (F*ck you doin'?)
They showin' fake racks in pictures like that's gon' attract the b*tches
That was really me, n*gga, I ain't have to acted conflicted (Nah)

[via]

Benny The Butcher
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  18  1
  9
  572
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Benny The Butcher J. Cole The Alchemist tana talk 4
9 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Benny The Butcher Unites With J. Cole On "Johnny P's Caddy"
181
9
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject