Despite putting aside their differences on the main stage of Verzuz, Gucci Mane is still taking clear shots at Jeezy after all these years. In his latest single for "Rumors" with Lil Durk, the Atlanta rap veteran mentioned Pookie Loc, Jeezy's friend who Gucci was accused of murdering in 2005, and said that the "ghost of Pookie" is haunting his house.

Jeezy has been busy raising his daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins and he has not responded to his longtime rival name-dropping Pookie yet again, but 50 Cent is seemingly trying to get this to the rapper's desk, praising Guwop's bars in a new video.

As if it were '03 all over again, 50 Cent popped up on our feeds wearing a headband before commenting on Gucci's new diss against Jeezy.



"I f*ck with Blac Youngsta," he said at the start of the video. "I like that n***a." Fif's friend then started speaking about Gucci Mane and Yo Gotti, which prompted a response. "Yeah yeah... That n***a said, 'I think my house is haunted, yeah, by who? The ghost of Pookie.'"

He laughed after blurting out Wop's lyrics, getting a kick out of the sheer disrespect shown by the 41-year-old rapper.

"Yo this sh*t be crazy out here stay dangerous, that way you feel safe," wrote 50 Cent as his caption. "Get the strap! Gucci say he smokin on pooky Loc."

What do you think of this? Are you surprised that Gucci Mane is back on Jeezy's neck?



