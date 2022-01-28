mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PartyNextDoor Connects With OG Parker On "No Fuss"

Erika Marie
January 28, 2022 02:14
The pair deliver a love-'em-or-leave-'em anthem just in time for Valentine's Day.


We haven't heard much from PartyNextDoor recently, but he surfaced on Friday (January 28) on a new single alongside OG Parker. It's hard to believe that the end of January has already arrived and now, people are looking forward to February celebrations that include Black History Month and Valentine's Day. When the latter rolls around, each year we're treated to new music that we can add to our loved-up playlists, but Parker and PartyNextDoor have delivered "No Fuss," a track that centers around a complicated relationship.

Things aren't always simple when it comes to romance, and on "No Fuss," it seems that someone has been caught lying to their partner, resulting in an argument. However, just when you think it's over, declarations of love are found. Check out "No Fuss" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Are we f*cking or fighting baby?
You caught me in a lie, I won't deny it baby
Nobody seen you crazy, like I seen it baby
You get me out of pocket when u date me baby
Maybe maybe maybe

