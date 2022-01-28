mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Taps Young Thug For "Push It"

Joshua Robinson
January 28, 2022 11:22
489 Views
08
2
NLE Choppa/Young Thug/NLE Choppa Entertainment Inc./Warner RecordsNLE Choppa/Young Thug/NLE Choppa Entertainment Inc./Warner Records
NLE Choppa/Young Thug/NLE Choppa Entertainment Inc./Warner Records

Push It
NLE Choppa Feat. Young Thug

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (8)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
8 MAKE IT STOP

Young Thug is pushing P on "Push It," the second track from NLE Choppa's new "Me vs. Me" project.


After being delayed by a week out of respect for Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire's memorial album Long Live Dolph, NLE Choppa's latest project, titled Me vs. Me, has finally arrived. Over the course of the 16-track album, the "Final Warning" artist doesn't rely too heavily on features, but artists such as Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, G Herbo, and Young Thug. The latter appears "Push It," the second track on Me vs. Me and one of its early standouts.

Laced with a beat reminiscent of Drake's "Trophies," "Push It" is a triumphant new track from the Memphis, Tennessee rapper that is produced by rising beatmakers Yung Milly and AMENT. NLE Choppa comes through with hard-hitting basketball references, and when Young Thug takes center stage, he adds some Gunna-inspired "pushing P" lingo to the mix as well.

"Push It" marks the first official collaboration between NLE Choppa and Young Thug, so check out their new track below and let us know what you think about it in the comments. Also, if you haven't already, hear Me vs. Me from start to finish here.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I put baguettes on her pussy
She don't gotta douche it (Woo)
I let her push my dick in at the top floor of Tootsies
I'm pushin' pimp, but most of these niggas pushin' pussy (Pussy)
If he on the top ya, he tryna squish ya, nigga, keep on pushin' (Pushin')

NLE Choppa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  8
  2
  489
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
NLE Choppa Young Thug
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NLE Choppa Taps Young Thug For "Push It"
08
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject