NLE Choppa Taps Young Thug For "Push It"

After being delayed by a week out of respect for Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire's memorial album Long Live Dolph, NLE Choppa's latest project, titled Me vs. Me, has finally arrived. Over the course of the 16-track album, the "Final Warning" artist doesn't rely too heavily on features, but artists such as Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, G Herbo, and Young Thug. The latter appears "Push It," the second track on Me vs. Me and one of its early standouts.

Laced with a beat reminiscent of Drake's "Trophies," "Push It" is a triumphant new track from the Memphis, Tennessee rapper that is produced by rising beatmakers Yung Milly and AMENT. NLE Choppa comes through with hard-hitting basketball references, and when Young Thug takes center stage, he adds some Gunna-inspired "pushing P" lingo to the mix as well.

"Push It" marks the first official collaboration between NLE Choppa and Young Thug, so check out their new track below and let us know what you think about it in the comments. Also, if you haven't already, hear Me vs. Me from start to finish here.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I put baguettes on her pussy

She don't gotta douche it (Woo)

I let her push my dick in at the top floor of Tootsies

I'm pushin' pimp, but most of these niggas pushin' pussy (Pussy)

If he on the top ya, he tryna squish ya, nigga, keep on pushin' (Pushin')