XXXTentacion's 2014 Track "Vice City" Now Available On Streaming Services

Fans of XXXTentacion are in for a treat now that a favorite from the late rapper is available on streaming services. XXXTentacion was murdered back in 2018 during a robbery, and since that time, four men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. We've received posthumous releases from the rapper's team, as well, but this availability of "vice city," XXXTentacion's 2014 release that was the first to be shared on his SoundCloud page, has reignited the passion his fans have for his music.

In a statement, the rapper's estate shared:

We continue to be amazed at the love and support that X’s fans show on a daily basis. We know how much his music means to all of you, and his impact continues to be as powerful as it’s ever been. It is important to us to continue to honor Jah’s legacy, and in that spirit we are planning an exciting 2022. One of our first initiatives is to get as much of X’s music from his earliest days as an artist up on all DSPs. We have been working diligently to clear as much of it as possible, and we are excited to announce our first release this Friday with “vice city” hitting all streaming services for the first time. We will continue to release music as we clear it, and are making sure we do it in a way that stays true to how X released each song originally.

They have also promised that there will be updates about XXXTentacion's documentary soon. Revisit "vice city" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I seem depressed, always being bothered never less

Keeping me out of prison and putting me to the test

They ask me what is happiness, you write it on a check

