Babyface Ray Releases New Album "FACE" Featuring Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, & More

Babyface Ray is leveling up with the release of his new studio album, FACE. Declaring himself as the face of his city, the Detroit-based rapper's new album is filled with exciting production choices from Southside, ATL Jacob, and more, including unexpected beat switches, clever samples, and more.

The twenty-song album kicks off with the intro track, which includes a sample from Timbaland and OneRepublic's "Apologize" before switching into a prayer from Ray's father. The next song brings us right into the hyped mood of this album, setting up the soundtrack to your next gym or driving session with additional features from Wiz Khalifa, Pusha-T, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Icewear Vezzo, and more sprinkled throughout the tracklist.





Emerging as the "voice of Detroit," Babyface Ray's new album FACE is easily one of the most exciting recent additions to the rapper's growing discography.

Check it out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. My Thoughts 3 / Pop's Prayer

2. 6 Mile Show (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

3. Sincerely Face

4. Tunnel Vision

5. Overtime (feat. Yung Lean)

6. Blood, Sweat & Tears (feat. G Herbo)

7. Go Yard

8. Me, Wife & Kids

9. Idols

10. Same Pain

11. Let Me Down (feat. 42 Dugg)

12. Steak N Lobster

13. Needed Some Love

14. Mob

15. Dancing With The Devil (feat. Landstrip Chip & Pusha-T)

16. Palm Angels, Palms Itching

17. Kush & Codeine (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

18. Seduction

19. Richard Flair

20. Motown Music