mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Babyface Ray Releases New Album "FACE" Featuring Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, & More

Alex Zidel
January 28, 2022 09:28
208 Views
10
3
CoverCover

FACE
Babyface Ray

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Babyface Ray releases his new album, "FACE," with features from Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Icewear Vezzo, and more.


Babyface Ray is leveling up with the release of his new studio album, FACE. Declaring himself as the face of his city, the Detroit-based rapper's new album is filled with exciting production choices from Southside, ATL Jacob, and more, including unexpected beat switches, clever samples, and more.

The twenty-song album kicks off with the intro track, which includes a sample from Timbaland and OneRepublic's "Apologize" before switching into a prayer from Ray's father. The next song brings us right into the hyped mood of this album, setting up the soundtrack to your next gym or driving session with additional features from Wiz Khalifa, Pusha-T, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Icewear Vezzo, and more sprinkled throughout the tracklist.


Emerging as the "voice of Detroit," Babyface Ray's new album FACE is easily one of the most exciting recent additions to the rapper's growing discography.

Check it out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.


Tracklist:

1. My Thoughts 3 / Pop's Prayer
2. 6 Mile Show (feat. Icewear Vezzo)
3. Sincerely Face
4. Tunnel Vision
5. Overtime (feat. Yung Lean)
6. Blood, Sweat & Tears (feat. G Herbo)
7. Go Yard
8. Me, Wife & Kids
9. Idols
10. Same Pain
11. Let Me Down (feat. 42 Dugg)
12. Steak N Lobster
13. Needed Some Love
14. Mob
15. Dancing With The Devil (feat. Landstrip Chip & Pusha-T)
16. Palm Angels, Palms Itching
17. Kush & Codeine (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
18. Seduction
19. Richard Flair
20. Motown Music

Babyface Ray detroit new music new album face Icewear Vezzo Southside Yung Lean G Herbo 42 Dugg Landstrip Chip Pusha T Wiz Khalifa
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Babyface Ray Releases New Album "FACE" Featuring Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, & More
10
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject