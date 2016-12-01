MGK
- SongsMGK Reveals Painful Truths About His Life On "Don't Let Me Go"MGK is an open book on his first song of 2024. By Zachary Horvath
- ViralMachine Gun Kelly On Fans Clowning His F1 Interview: "I Hate Being In Public"In the virally awkward clip, many and thought the rap and pop-punk artist came off as rude and disinterested, which he came forward to explain.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Sports A New Hair Color And Hairstyle In Latest PhotosMegan's got a fiery new look. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly's Daughter Casie Baker Tattoos HimMGK got some new ink at Hellfest.By Caroline Fisher
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly Gets Deeply Personal On "Hotel Diablo"The rapper blends his rock and rap influences to deliver a solid album.By Erika Marie
- NewsMGK Feat. Camila Cabello "Bad Things" VideoMGK and Camila Cabello link up in the new music video for "Bad Things."By hnhh