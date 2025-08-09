mgk Delivers Collection Of Tracks About Rediscovery On "lost americana"

mgk's evolution has been a wild journey and it feels like he's hit the restart button mentally on "lost americana."

mgk has maybe crafted the ideal album for the summer road trips. His seventh studio LP, lost americana, has plenty of bright tunes and lyrics about finding yourself and enjoying that journey. "Get in your car this weekend, start driving and press play; it’s time for lost americana," the Cleveland rapper turned rock star wrote on his Instagram.

This is also a special record for mgk as it's partially dedicated to his close friend, Luke "The Dingo" Trembath. "Dedicating this album to our brother in the sky Dingo. It’s the last piece of music he heard from us before he passed and he’s been an honorary member of our band since day 1. Tonight’s release isn’t the same without a legendary christening from him but his spirit is all over the project."

But beyond it holding personal weight, the multi-talent describes "lost americana" as a "love letter to the dreamers." That's a direct quote from the one and only Bob Dylan, who's a big fan of the guy's work.

Overall, this americana record is another step in mgk's artistic evolution. After ditching hip-hop for the most towards the end of the 2010s, we saw he enter a post-punk phase. It's pretty safe to say that it wasn't a great run in the eyes of many music critics.

But this reinvention may have been what the doctor ordered. The 35-year-old and Megan Fox are currently working on fixing their relationship and rediscovering each other. Overall, mgk has been through a lot lately and these changes have helped him create one of his best records this decade.

mgk lost americana

lost americana Tracklist:

  1. outlaw overture
  2. cliche
  3. dont wait run fast
  4. goddamn
  5. vampire diaries
  6. miss sunshine
  7. sweet coraline
  8. indigo
  9. starman
  10. tell me whats up
  11. cant stay here
  12. treading water
  13. orpheus

