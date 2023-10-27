Keefe D
- MusicKeefe D Claims Diddy Put Hit On Tupac For $1M In New Audio Used In CourtWhile the audio doesn't feature the Bad Boy mogul's voice, it does feature Keefe laughing about his involvement with Vegas cops.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKeefe D Seeks House Arrest While Awaiting Tupac Murder TrialProsecutors currently feel that Pac's alleged killer is "too dangerous" for house arrest.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSuge Knight On Tupac & Keefe D: "'Pac Finally Gettin' Justice" Despite Defending KeefeThe Death Row boss had some explaining to do, especially considering that he previously defended 'Pac's accused killer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWhen Does Keefe D's Trial Start? New Details Emerge Around Tupac's Alleged KillerWe won't see Duane Davis back in court until early 2024, but he still has several months to wait until his trial is due to begin.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent Trolls Keefe D For Public Defender, Urges Diddy To "Throw A Ni**a A Bone"Fif has been providing his usual comedic commentary as we wait for more updates in Tupac's murder investigation.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKeefe D Pleads Not Guilty In Tupac Murder CaseAfter multiple delays in his arraignment process, Duane Davis finally made the claim we all expected him to make.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy's Ex-Bodyguard Addresses Keefe D Relationship: "He Was Around"While the security official made it clear that he doesn't know anything about the claim that they worked together, he said they spoke often.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Vlad Says No Violence Has Occurred To Keefe D In JailKeefe D was not beaten up, according to Vlad.By Tallie Spencer