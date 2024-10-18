Keefe D's Son Responds To Allegations That His Father Received Beatings In Prison

Duane Davis, Accused Killer Of Tupac Shakur, Returns To Court
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 27: Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of Tupac Shakur, appears in court during a bond hearing at the Regional Justice Center August 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images)
Duane Davis Jr. is here to clear things up.

Keefe D will face trial for allegedly orchestrating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur in March of next year, but updates continue to emerge in the case. The latest of these comes from his son Duane Davis Jr. via a Wednesday (October 16) interview with Richard Bond, the director of the Tupac: Cover Up documentary series. During this conversation, Davis Jr. spoke on rumors that Keefe has been physically attacked in jail during his incarceration, all of which remain alleged at press time.

"He’s good, he’s good," Keefe D's son expressed. "He’s up in there getting fat from all that eating and s**t. It ain’t been no big deal, no problems, no big problems for him. He good. He’s not in no type of [protective custody] unit or anything. So, he’s good. I know a lot of people claim that he got beat up three, four times. Nobody touched him. No, he didn’t get beat up by anybody. He had a problem with an officer over a mattress, an extra mattress. […] That would’ve been another reason [to punish him] if he would’ve reacted."

Keefe D's Son Speaks Out

Elsewhere, Duane Davis Jr. also commented on how Keefe D has struggled to secure bail in this case and how their family is still focusing on achieving this. "We're going to do it the right way and get him out,” he shared with Bond. “So, be expecting a court date very soon. I would say in the next couple weeks, to be honest." Also, Davis Jr. encouraged folks to watch the documentary series. "Look through the bulls**t," he remarked. "Look through it! It’s obvious. Just look through it and go check out this new doc. And I promise you, it’ll be – vision will be clear as heck."

For those unaware, this Tupac: Cover Up documentary series alleges that police acted in coercive ways, amid other allegations. As for Keefe D, he claims that he fabricated his previous statements about the murder of the West Coast rap legend. Meanwhile, there are still conflicting testimonies, reports, and court developments concerning the alleged involvement of Sean "Diddy" Combs in this situation.

...