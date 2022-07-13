We've (somehow) already reached our mid-year mark. While the pandemic has made the past couple of years feel like a bit of a blur, it seems as though we're also (finally?) nearing the other side of it-- and with that, comes the return of big cultural moments, both IRL and online. Artists who may have taken off a year in the throes of COVID-19 have returned to the fold, and with that, we've received some amazing music so far in 2022. As we're warrant to do, we've taken the time to reflect on the past six months-plus of hip-hop and r'n'b album releases to create HNHH's picks for the hottest records released so far in 2022, as well as a few under-the-radar choices.

We've selected 20 hip-hop and r'n'b albums, and below that, we've highlighted 10 sleeper picks, for a total of 30 albums. Scroll through, keeping in mind, that this list is not ranked, these albums are presented in no particular order.

Comment below with your own album of the year picks so far.

HNHH HOTTEST ALBUMS OF THE YEAR SO FAR

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

The very hint at a new Kendrick Lamar album sends Hip Hop into a tizzy, but when we learned of Mr. Morale & The Big Stepper's arrival, fans were unsure of what to expect until the internet exploded following the release of "The Heart Pt. 5."

The career evolution from K.Dot to Kendrick has been a decades-long journey, and each step of the way, the vulnerable insight that he allows the world to have into his creative psyche is unmatched. I view 'Rap' not only as a culture, but as the acronym of 'Rhythm And Poetry,' and Lamar exemplifies this once again on Mr. Morale. His willingness to place himself in the crosshairs of controversy for the sake of creative expression is felt throughout—from his thoughts on his LGBTQIA+ loved ones to a sex addiction that nearly destroyed his relationship to his dedication to therapy to ending generational curses, the reclusive rapper opened himself up to the masses.

"You know we blessed to make sure we give y'all some sh*t you feel, and that's the real reason why I wrote Mr. Morale, because everybody's going through something," Lamar said during his recent Glastonbury performance. "No matter what you're going through, imperfection is beautiful."

As Lamar wears his diamond-encrusted crown of thorns, it is clear that his followers view him as a Hip Hop prophet here to usher the genre in a new direction. Not everyone has latched on to the L.A. icon's message just yet, but the relatable, conflicted soul on Mr. Morale has helped the emcee connect to a wider audience while retaining his unshakeable GOAT status.

- Erika Marie

Fivio Foreign - B.I.B.L.E.

New York drill standout Fivio Foreign dropped off a noteworthy debut this year with his 16-track B.I.B.L.E.(an acronym for Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) album. The 31-year-old nabbed an impressive roster of collaborators, from Quavo on “Through the Fire” and “Magic City” to Ye and Alicia Keys on the obvious fan favorite, “City of Gods.”

Another standout title on the tracklist is “What’s My Name” with Coi Leray and Queen Naija, on which Fivio managed to snag a coveted Destiny’s Child sample of “Say My Name” – but not before Beyoncé had the 32-year-old clean up his lyrics a bit in order to meet her standards.

Though B.I.B.L.E.’s first week sales projections were just 29K, songs from the impressive effort remain in rotation into the summer, and surely beyond.

- Hayley

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

The second Pusha T called himself “Cocaine’s Dr. Seuss” on “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes,” we knew that he had a classic on his hands. The G.O.O.D Music president waited four years and a pandemic to release his fourth solo studio album with It’s Almost Dry. The expectations post-Daytona were high, but with Pharrell and Kanye splitting production duties, Pusha T found a formula to deliver another Album of The Year contender.

It’s Almost Dry might not exceed its predecessor but it comes incredibly close. Across the 14-track project, Pusha T reminds us of his mastery at crafting coke raps through vivid storytelling and merciless delivery. On “Rambleton,” Pharrell’s haunting production leads Pusha T through a thrilling ride of Virginia Beach where he directly addresses Anthony “Geezy” Gonzalez’s infamous VladTV interview. However, the project doesn’t necessarily dwell in the past. Push’s flexes are at obnoxiously extravagant levels across the project, like when he’s bragging about having the first million-dollar car in Virginia Beach alongside Jay-Z on “Neck & Wrist.”

There aren’t many rappers who can carry a career for two decades like Pusha T and It’s Almost Dry felt like a true celebration of his illustrious catalog. From Malice’s stand-out verse on “I Pray For You” and Pharrell’s production, there are flashes of the Clipse’s history together. Aside from the lead singles, Kanye West’s production on “Just So You Remember” and “Rock & Roll” are firm reminders of their flawless track record together since the beginning of the G.O.O.D Music era.

It’s Almost Dry might have a few worthy opponents in the Rap Album Of The Year category this year but Pusha certainly has a leg up on the competition.

- Aron

Drake - Honestly, Nevermind

At the onset of 2022, most people probably weren’t expecting a new Drake album so soon after Certified Lover Boy, so before we even had the chance to realize that it was a full-fledged dance album, the arrival of Honestly, Nevermind last month definitely caught a lot of us off-guard. While it has arguably surpassed CLB as Drake’s most divisive work, Honestly, Nevermind was the change of pace that Hip-Hop’s most dominant hitmaker needed. The 14-track album is Drizzy’s shortest album to date, but don’t let the Toronto artist’s new formula fool you — it’s still chock-full of mesmerizing beats, caption-worthy lyrics, and memorable moments. While the first stretch of the album houses gems like “Currents,” “A Keeper,” and “Calling My Name,” the second half of the record is where Honestly, Nevermind really shines. Starting with the Virgil Abloh-sampling “Sticky” and ending with the 21 Savage-assisted “Jimmy Cooks,” the back half of Drake’s new album is loaded with rich production, impressive vocal performances, and noticeably riskier songs. With his seventh studio album, Drake essentially gave us a soundtrack for the summer, so if you still can’t catch the vibe, then honestly, never mind.

- Joshua

Saba - Few Good Things

Introspection is a staple in Hip Hop. At its very core is the art of storytelling, but not all artists have the mental and emotional capacity to communicate who they are using the fine art of rhyme. Chicago native Saba has long been admired for his approach to his artistry, even early on in his career earning space on Chance The Rapper's Acid Rap that helped catapult his career. His fans have evolved with him from one project to the next, and it was obvious that Saba had undergone a different sort of self-actualization while creating Few Good Things.

The Pivot Gang co-founder has been immersed in music for most of his life, so the care and concern he has with his lyricism, as well as his projects as a whole, is visible. Saba has stated that "the concept of Few Good Things is the realization of self after a search for exterior fulfillment" and "[growing] comfortable with the empty, and despite that, finding your fullness.” As listeners pour through songs like "Survivor's Guilt" with G Herbo or the album's title track with Black Thought and Eryn Allen Kane, they can hear that inspiration as Saba (and his collaborators) pen rhymes that speak to communities that have gone without while clinging to hope for brighter futures.

If you haven't already tapped into Few Good Things, we implore you to press play and take a walk in Saba's shoes

- Erika Marie

Conway the Machine - God Don’t Make Mistakes

We’ve heard glimpses of the darker stories from Conway’s life-- the 2012 shooting that left his face partially paralyzed, the loss of a son, but it’s on his latest album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, where Conway fully reveals how these traumas have shaped him into the man he is today. Putting forth his most candid work yet, the Buffalo rapper goes toe-to-toe with the project’s central antagonist: Conway’s own past. On tracks like “Stressed,” “Guilty,” and “Wild Chapters,” he reflects on his “egregious” lifestyle and how he overcame his run-ins with death and the personal growth that transpired afterward. It all culminates in the concluding title track, in which, Conway ponders the “what if’s” of his life. Together, God Don’t Make Mistakes makes for the best album of Conway’s career, and solidifies his place as one of the brightest artists in rap.

- Cole Blake

Benny The Butcher - Tana Talk 4

Whoever said that lyricism is dead was clearly lying, and there’s no denying Griselda’s role in shifting that narrative. Benny The Butcher’s Tana Talk 4 was the moment where the underdog finally came out on top. Serving as his final release as an independent artist, Benny really flexed his newfound heavyweight status on his latest release. With Daringer and Alchemist sharing production credits, the soulful and atmospheric production meets Benny’s vivid penmanship, speaking to the shadows of Buffalo. Griselda’s Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine make appearances, along with other Griselda affiliates. However, it’s the execution in his collaborations alongside J. Cole and Diddy that speak volumes about how far Benny The Butcher’s come in his career.

- Aron

Lil Durk - 7220

In the past two years, Lil Durk has kicked down the door of mainstream America with the Southside of Chicago right behind him. From his appearance on “Laugh Now Cry Later” to the release of The Voice, we’ve witnessed a decade-plus of work materialize into commercial success. However, 7220 was an album that offered a more intimate look into Durk’s life, beginning with the home that he was raised in.

7220 continues to bank off of Lil Durk’s formula that balances heartfelt croons for the ladies and adrenaline-pumping bangers that positioned him as one of the hottest rappers. It’s a masterful blend that he further hones into on one of his most personal albums to date. He confronts trauma head-on with tales of his childhood in the album’s intro before flipping the switch on his enemies with exhilarating flows on “AHH HA.”

It will certainly be another summer that Lil Durk dominates. Songs like “What Happened To Virgil” will have trunks and clubs rattling with Durk and Gunna’s honeyed harmonies, while the recently released deluxe edition is bound to produce a few anthems for the coming months.

- Aron

Dreamville & DJ Drama - D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape

An unexpected (but welcome) surprise arrived on March 31st from DJ Drama and the Dreamville crew with their D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape compilation, not long before hosting their annual music festival. JID, Kenny Mason, Sheck Wes, 2 Chainz, Bas, and A$AP Ferg are just a few of the names who lent their talents to the 15-song tracklist, and that doesn’t even begin to cover what else listeners received.

After overcoming an incredibly turbulent year that saw her almost walk away from the music industry altogether, 31-year-old Ari Lennox showed out in true R&B diva style on two titles – “Coming Down” and “Blackberry Sap.” Elsewhere, label leader J. Cole did his thing on album closer “Heaven’s EP,” cleverly utilizing the beat from his good friend Drake’sCertified Lover Boy hit, “Pipe Down.”

Above all, D-Day felt like a testament to Dreamville’s strength as a label. DJ Drama declared as such on the project’s opener, “You n*ggas over here talkin’ ‘bout festivals, I’m thinking more like invasions. You gon’ stop playin’ on Dreamville’s time like n*ggas don’t run this.”

- Hayley

The Weeknd - Dawn FM

When The Weeknd announced a surprise album at the top of the year, no one knew the direction he was about to go in. 2020’s After Hours was one of the finest r'n'b albums of that year, and for many, it was also a breath of fresh air given the references to 80s sounds. On Dawn FM, The Weeknd went all-in on that glam 80s aesthetic as he crafted the perfect playlist for any kind of dance club.

Upon firing up the intro track, you will immediately notice that the album is framed like a radio show on a station called 103.5 Dawn FM. The radio host is played by Jim Carrey, who delivers a mix of poetry, ominous interludes, and commercials that feature The Weeknd’s voice. As for the music itself, it is filled with synths and funky guitar passages that fit the discotheque vibe The Weeknd was going for. The album’s sequencing is flawless as songs like “How Do I Make You Love Me” transition beautifully into “Take My Breath.” It feels as if there is an actual DJ crossfading from one track to another which encourages the listener to just sit back and consume the music without skipping.

From upbeat funk tunes like “Sacrifice” to the stunning vocal samples “Out Of Time,” the production throughout this project is impeccable and it takes you back to a very specific place in time. While Dawn FM might be his polarizing album yet, it is his most daring and there is something to say for that.

- Alex Cole

Gunna - DS4VER

Although much of YSL’s momentum has faded following the record label’s unexpected RICO indictment this spring, it’s hard to forget about the first major rap album of 2022 — Gunna’s third studio album, DS4EVER. The final installment of the College Park native’s fan-favorite Drip Season series was practically playlist fodder, as it came loaded with hard-hitting collaborations, from the Drake-assisted “P power” and “mop” with Young Thug to the Lil Baby-assisted “25k jacket” and “life of sin” with Nechie. DS4EVER also spawned “pushin P,” which served as both an infectious Future and Young Thug banger and a bonafide cultural moment that had everyone trying to decipher what exactly the YSL rapper was even talking about. Months after its release, DS4EVER remains a solid step forward in Gunna’s discography, and one of the most fun albums to drop in 2022 so far. Free Wunna.

- Joshua

Future - I Never Liked You

At this point in his career, there is no denying that Future is a legend. He is a pioneer of trap music and his melodic sound has inspired an entire generation of artists. With each album, Future sounds more and more refined, a trait that made its way to his latest effort I NEVER LIKED YOU.

Future Hendrixx is clearly having a ton of fun on this album as he delivers cheeky bangers like “FOR A NUT” with Young Thug and Gunna, which sees all three artists delivering absurd lyrics over hypnotic production from ATL Jacob. Songs like “GOLD STACKS,” “I’M DAT N****,” and “I’M ON ONE” are quintessentially Future, where he gives us that signature fast melodic flow over aggressive production. Earlier in his career, these songs would tend to be all over the place sonically but at 38 years old, he has figured out a formula that makes each bar count.

Like any Future album, we also get some slow cuts that showcase the artist's softer side. “WAIT FOR YOU” with Drake and Tems is one such collab that sees Future at his most vulnerable, and quickly became a fan favorite. Meanwhile, the album’s closer “BACK TO BASICS” is another emotional record as gorgeous vocal samples help Future illustrate the story he’s telling. This mix of uptempo trap bangers and slowed-down ballads is a demonstration of Future’s versatility and how his years of experience have led him to become one of the best songwriters in hip-hop today.

- Alex Cole

Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyes, See Your Future

Just because Denzel Curry turns his attention inward with his latest album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, doesn’t mean he sounds out of his depth. Using a precise technique honed over years of crafting more boisterous albums like Ta13oo and Zuu, Curry puts together one of the most vulnerable hip-hop albums in years.

“Take a ride on my train of thought, fundamentals what I bought,” he raps to open the album on “Melt Session #1.” Curry says that his music videos for the project were inspired by legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, but his lyrics paint as vivid of a scene as some of the best shots from Ran. On “John Wayne,” Curry juxtaposes contrasting images of the wild west with modern-day America to comment on police brutality and gun violence. All together, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future is a fascinating turn for Curry as introduces his most honest self.

- Cole Blake

Ravyn Lenae - Hypnos

Hypnos is the long-awaited debut album from r’n’b singer Ravyn Lenae. The Chicago-born artist has released a handful of EPs to critical acclaim since first surfacing with her independent EP Moon Shine, while she was still in high school no less. Now 23 years old, and four years after her last extended play, Crush, Ravyn finally returned this past May with her full-length debut on Atlantic Records.

Hypnos was well worth the wait– it’s the type of album with a timeless yet modern feel even in its earliest days. It’s subtle in that sense too, there’s nothing overtly catchy or in-your-face about it, but you’ll find yourself stuck to certain melodies, from the high-pitched synths of “Venom” to the acoustic strumming on Mereba-featured “Where I’m From”; two of the album’s stand-outs. Ravyn Lenae’s uniquely-sweet vocals glide effortlessly across production from Monte Booker, Steve Lacy, Luke Titus and a handful of others.

- Rose

EarthGang - GHETTO GODS

Despite a brief, month-long delay, Olu and WowGr8 finally returned with their sophomore studio album, GHETTO GODS, in February, and it was a treat for both longtime EarthGang fans and casual fans of the Dreamville duo. The first stretch of the album was like pure adrenaline, with back-to-back-to-back highlights in “GHETTO GODS,” the Future-assisted “BILLI,” and “WATERBOYZ” with J. Cole and J.I.D. While the energy level noticeably decreased from there on out, GHETTO GODS never stops hitting because WowGr8 and Olu provide plenty of thoughtful social commentary about everything from the duality of coping with Black trauma to the widespread underappreciation and disdain for Black women in popular culture. EarthGang made a statement with GHETTO GODS, and that’s why it remains one of the most important albums of 2022.

- Joshua

Earl Sweatshirt - Sick!

Coming off almost two years of being stuck inside for quarantine, you might expect Earl Sweatshirt’s first project since, Sick!, to be his most tenebrous yet, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the man responsible for I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside seems to have emerged from the darkness with an evolved perspective. “I came from out the thicket smiling,” he raps on the intro track, “Old Friend.” While there’s a morbidity present throughout Sick!, there’s also a framing of acceptance. But taking that first step toward healing isn’t easy. “Foot shook ground when I stepped on it/Didn't look back when I broke soil/'Cause every time I did it would hurt more,” he adds just a track later on “2010.” Perhaps most interesting on Sick! is Earl’s growth as a social critic-- it’s far and away his most politically engaging work. At the end of the title track, he plays a snippet of the legendary Fela Kuti arguing that “music cannot be for enjoyment, music has to be for revolution.” It’s an interesting direction for an artist whose music has been so insular.

- Cole Blake

Lucky Daye - Candydrip

Candydrip is Lucky Daye’s sophomore effort following 2019’s debut, Painted, and 2021’s EP, Table for Two. In comparison to the latter two, it is the grown project, showcasing a certain mature edge– from the sticky, glistening, and not-necessarily-safe-for-work cover art to the content itself. Once again the New Orleans native linked up with D’Mile on the production side, who helped create a thrilling, lush soundscape filled with live instrumentation, sprawling melodies, and a couple of well-chosen samples. Over the course of 17 songs, Lucky captivates listeners, bridging an old-school influence with a contemporary sound, from the bubbly, radio-ready Lil Durk-featured “NWA” to the flute-riddled and addictively sweet “Used to Know.”

- Rose

FKA Twigs - CAPRISONGS

FKA Twigs’ 2019 release MAGDALENE featured some of her most heartbreaking work to date (namely “Cellophane,” on which she takes listeners through her gut-wrenching breakup from The Batman star, Robert Pattinson), but in early 2022, she dropped off a mixtape of a much more playful, adventurous nature, called CAPRISONGS, proving that she’s back on top of her game after navigating some troubling romances.

In fact, several times throughout the tape we hear the English songstress (or those she’s sampled) discussing how empowering life can be as a single woman. “I’m not the rockstar’s girlfriend, I am the rockstar girlfriend,” a voice declares at the end of “which way,” adding “Like, I’m not the accessory to the rockstar, I’m the rockstar.”

The project as a whole plays on elements of the occult, with Twigs including audio from an astrologer who reveals that the actress was born on a new moon, to the title itself, which was crafted thanks to her sun sign, Capricorn. Throughout the tracklist, she also informs us that she’s a Sagittarius moon and Pisces venus – perfectly explaining her fearless, creative, hopeless romantic energy.

- Hayley

Vince Staples - Ramona Park Broke My Heart

It’s rare for artists to announce multiple studio albums in advance and actually follow through on releasing them in a timely manner, but Vince Staples stood by his words in his 2021 GQ profile and delivered Vince Staples and Ramona Park Broke My Heart within nine months of each other. The latter arrived this April and served as Vince’s fifth studio album, and like its predecessor, it’s an impressive full-length effort. Ramona Park Broke My Heart finds the Long Beach-bred artist sticking with a more subdued delivery and allowing the production to convey the emotion of his lyrics, and although it’s not the most exciting record that you’re going to hear in 2022, it still manages to resonate on a deeper level. Loaded with powerful interludes from West Coast OGs like the late Sylvia “Rambo” Nunn and the late Sanyika “Monster Kody” Shakur, Ramona Park Broke My Heart has a rich identity and character to it, and standout tracks like “When Sparks Fly,” “East Point Prayer,” and “Rose Street” expertly paint the portrait of Vince’s complicated relationship with his hometown. This is not an album that you want to sleep on.

- Joshua

HNHH STAFF SLEEPER PICKS

Arin Ray - Hello Poison

Arin Ray is one of the most low-key r’n’b artists out right now, but he’s doing his thing masterfully, regardless of whether or not he’s recognized as such. And he’s been doing it for a while too, to be clear– the singer-songwriter had a first stab at the music industry when he participated in the reality TV series X Factor back in 2012 (not so unlike fellow r’n’b artist Lucky Daye who appeared on American Idol). Following his stint on TV, Arin Ray took a backseat, writing behind the scenes for artists from Chris Brown to K. Michelle, while developing himself. He eventually signed with Interscope, and released his debut album, Platinum Fire, in 2018. This year, he’s returned with his sophomore full-length, Hello Poison (although he did dose us with an EP in between). In that sense, Hello Poison picks up where Phases IIleft off– offering scintillating, groovy, r’n’b sounds that showcase the range of Arin’s musicality. It’s largely thanks to Arin himself, as the singer doubles as his own producer for most of the album, alongside a few key helpers (among them, Camper). Still, it’s clear that the marriage of Arin x Arin is one that works fantastically, as he flows effortlessly over the funky “Freak” to the plucky, modern “The Mood” to the classic bedroom anthem that is “Set It Off.”

- Rose

Knucks - Alpha Place

An ode to the estate that raised him, Knucks’ latest project, Alpha Place tells the story of the rapper-producer’s upbringing in London over sax-heavy jazz and laid-back UK hip-hop production. The album is a breath of fresh air for UK rap, and offers promise for the region’s advancement from the shadows of mainstream rap in America, to one that can exist on its own and find success overseas. The album’s production includes appearances from instrumentalist Venna, a personal favorite producer of mine at the moment: think Terrace Martin and Masego; UK Drill anthem-specialist M1OnTheBeat, producer of “Only You Freestyle” by Headie One and Drake; and Skepta-collaborator Ragz Originale. Notable tracks include “Alpha House,” “Nice & Good” featuring SL, “Leon the Professional,” and “Bible” featuring Youngs Teflon, but the album in its entirety is one worthy of play from start to finish.

- Madrell Stinney

Ogi - Monologues

Ogi is a newcomer in the r’n’b space, but she’s one we’ve had our eye on for a minute, after featuring her in our music discovery feature. The Nigerian-American singer-songwriter impressed us with early releases like “I Got It” and “Envy,” both of which would appear on her debut EP Monologues. If you’re uncertain how you feel about Ogi, or simply don’t want to invest too much time into checking her out– then this EP is the perfect introduction (and indeed it should get you hooked). The six-song offering immerses you into Ogi’s soulful yet vibrant (much like the cover art itself) strain of r’n’b, one which she has curated expertly with producer No I.D., to whom’s ARTium label she’s since signed to. No I.D. is behind the boards on every song, from the jazzy, horn-filled “Envy” to the groovy, feel-good single “Bitter,” the latter of which offers a unique vantage point when it comes to r’n’b records in general, as Ogi contemplates a boy who doesn’t like her back– and she doesn’t understand why. As much as she wants to support her fellow females, she’s also upset that this dude is fucking with another lady. Everything culminates into an aggressive vocal delivery and flurry of horns, emboldening Ogi to declare “Stay away.”

- Rose

Blxst - Before You Go

After dropping No Love Lost back in 2020, Los Angeles artist Blxst had the entire hip-hop world paying attention to his next move. His debut was one of the best surprises of that year and his brand of smooth r'n'b-infused hip-hop songs was a sound that resonated with fans. In 2022, Blxst delivered his follow-up album called Before You Go, and it did not disappoint.

If you’re going for a drive in the summer and the sun is beaming on your car as you pass by the beach, this album is going to hit especially hard. Luscious production is found on every single song here, and when you mix in the guitars and jazzy samples, you are left with some immaculate vibes. As for Blxst, his vocals are a mix of rapping and singing that always seems to fit the song. He has a truly unique voice and these stylings help compliment the rich instrumentals he’s chosen to tell his stories. A perfect example is the track “About You” which has Blxst singing joyfully about his boo over some bubbly, lavish production.

It’s clear that Blxst already has an incredible knack for songwriting and if Before You Go is a sign of things to come, then Blxst will continue to be a star over the next decade.

- Alex Cole

Coast Contra - Apt. 505

We're seeing a massive amount of artists thrive both independently and with label backing within today's music culture, but there have also been conversations regarding sonic diversity in Hip Hop. You've heard, or possibly even participated in discussions regarding too many artists sounding the same or not having their own voice, but Coast Contra is here to disrupt playlists. This group of young emcees isn't reinventing the Hip Hop Wheel, so to speak; they are, however, breathing new life into the genre, reminiscent of its origins and dedication to the power of the pen.

The down-to-earth, Los Angeles-based quartet consists of Eric Jamal (Philadelphia), RioLoz (Colombia), and twin brothers Ras & Taj Austin (who just happen to be the sons of Rap legend Ras Kass). These days, we often speak of "collectives" or the unifying of artists through shared labels, and it isn't as prevalent to see lyricists join together as a crew the way we once witnessed Rap's forefathers. Coast Contra's brotherhood is felt through their shared, respected space, and it's damn-near palpable when you listen to their debut studio album, Apt. 505 that they released back in March.

When we speak about artists who have a heart for Hip Hop, Coast Contra is who we have in mind. Apt. 505 is a well-balanced ebb and flow of new and old-school-style productions that perfectly support the poetic delivery of each artist, showing that their six-plus years together thus far have been well-spent pairing their talents. This is a Hip Hop debut deserving much more attention than it has received, but with Coast Contra's "Never Freestyle" gaining massive attention from icons like Questlove, LL Cool J, Timbaland, Talib Kweli, Juelz Santana, Swizz Beatz, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kelly Rowland, Alchemist, and JID, there's nowhere for their stars to go but higher.

- Erika Marie

Justin Credible & LaRussell - Justin Credible Presents: LaRussell

LaRussell’s energy is infectious. His charisma and witty punchline set-ups is what garnered the attention of many across social media on his ascent realized over the past year. Hailing from Vallejo, California, LaRussell’s independent rise to fame is a masterclass for up-and-coming artists to study, and his lyrics boast those same decisions that have helped him get this far and will continue to push him further. Hosted by DJ Justin Credible of the L.A. Leakers–who have been single-handedly keeping radio freestyles alive this year–makes for an obvious endorsement of one of California’s most-promising new spitters. This project has it all–the West Coast-bounce, introspective lyrics and refreshing flows–and gets straight to the point, closing out with 19 minutes of runtime.

- Madrell Stinney

billy woods - Aethiopes

At the end of the intro track to billy woods’ latest album, Aethiopes, he plays a clip from the 1970 Nigerian film, Kongi’s Harvest. After being told political asylum looks well on him, the character of King Danlola states, “But, so does captivity look well on a lamb we are fattening up for the feast.” Apply the obvious metaphor to the modern-day worker, and it feels like being ripped out of the Matrix. Throughout the next twelve tracks, woods peels back bandage after bandage-- addressing the history of the African diaspora, the introduction of Blackness as a concept, exploitation, and the audience can’t help but see how these scars have not healed. Listening to “Wharves,” the connection he’s drawing between colonization, and its lasting effect on the Black population worldwide couldn’t be clearer. He raps, “Shipwrecked Europeans swimmin' with the virus/Shot out like God's semen/’Fuck the world,’ Pac's screamin'/Crack missions for the heathens.” But addressing ideas this grand in scale is nothing new for woods-- where Aethiopes excels is how it bridges together the political with the personal. Never have fans seen such an honest side of the normally reclusive woods, as he reflects on his childhood in Zimbabwe, the death of family members, and more. All together, it makes for one of the highest points in a colossal discography from one of the best artists in music.

- Cole Blake

Westside Boogie - MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES

Westside Boogie is an artist that we’ve championed here at HNHH since his debut, really. He’s one of those artists we discovered early via Soundcloud (do you guys remember “Bitter”?) and from there, we’ve seen him grow and flourish, to the point where he is now an Eminem-signed Shady Records artist. He made his full-length debut with Shady in 2019, with Everythings For Sale. Since then, it’s been a whole lot of fans asking “when’s Boogie dropping?” Boogie finally did just that in late June, with another magnificent opus, MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES. Similar to his debut, the album carries a somber mood, with spurts of energy inserted via records like “Aight” and features such as Soulja Boy and Snoop Dogg. The album expands on issues that relate directly to Boogie’s Compton roots and the struggle that persists in many Black neighborhoods. This is the type of album that you need to actually listen to and sit with – it’s not obvious or trend-chasing, it’s not centered around any particular single– it’s the type of album that needs to be consumed as a whole.

- Rose

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

It’s hard to believe that an album that contains a song as incredible as Robert Glasper, H.E.R., and Me'Shell Ndegéocello’s Grammy Award-winning “Better Than I Imagined” went somewhat under the radar upon its release, but for whatever reason, Black Radio III hasn’t been receiving the fanfare that it deserves. The third installment in Robert Glasper’s classic album series arrived in late February, and it features a dynamic mix of Hip-Hop and R&B stalwarts, including Esperanza Spalding, Q-Tip, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Musiq Soulchild, Tiffany Gouché, D Smoke, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. From the soul-stirring spoken word intro performed by poet Amir Sulaiman to the flood of warm and uplifting tracks like the Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T.-assisted “Black Superhero” and the PJ Morton and India.Arie-assisted “Forever,” Black Radio III is an album that exudes soul, love, and understanding, and it’s got a mean and undeniable groove to it, too.

- Joshua

Rob49 - Welcome To Vulture Island

There’s an undeniable energy that Rob49 gives off every time he steps to the mic, and there’s no clearer display of this than on his latest project, Welcome To Vulture Island. The New Orleans rapper has the flow of a veteran, despite only having two years of rapping under his belt. Still, Welcome To Vulture Island opens up with a glorious co-sign from Birdman, who “passes the torch” to the budding star.

Welcome To VultureIsland is a project that captures that pre-breakout hunger from one of the strongest new frontrunners of New Orleans’ rap scene. With his gutteral flow that overpowers even the most menacing beats, he delivers trap music that truly speaks to the genre’s DIY foundation. The production is just as exhilarating as it is sharp while Rob49’s quick-witted wordplay and charm is a breath of fresh air in an era where rappers are more committed to melody than penmanship. However, there are moments where he dials down the aggression and uses his gruff vocals as a tool to explore anguish, heartbreak, and love with similar conviction. With appearances from Lil Baby, Doe Boy, and Babyface Ray, Rob49’s Welcome To Vulture Island is an excellent introductory point for one of the strongest rappers to emerge out of Louisiana in recent memory.

- Aron