Ogi Waves To The Haters On "Envy"

Ogi has already left a lasting impression off of the strength of her debut single, "I Got It." As she continues her spree of tour dates on Snoh Aalegra's Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour, Ogi shard her latest single, "Envy." The song has a warm sense of nostalgia attached to it as Ogi waves at her haters and naysayers who've doubted her.

In a statement about the release, Ogi explained that she was inspired by Nicki Minaj's iconic "Itty Bitty Piggy" song and tried to tap into a similar energy on "Envy."

"I think of 'Envy' to be like a personal love letter to haters in my life," said Ogi. "I'm basically telling them that it's not my fault that you want what I have, don't be mad at me. I was channeling the same energy Nicki Minaj had when she said, ‘It's me, I win, you lose!’ on 'Itty Bitty Piggy.' I can be a little petty at times and this song gives a little glimpse of that side of me."

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Was the problem always me

Or the fact you can’t believe

I have what I have and that you don’t

And blame the circumstances