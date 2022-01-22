Ari Lennox is speaking her mind. After being "ambushed" by Podcast and Chill host MacG, the 30-year-old has once again taken to Twitter to vent her frustrations and share her side of the story.

In case you missed it – while chatting with the South African entertainer, Lennox was asked if she has anyone "f*cking her good right now," in reference to one of her earlier singles called "Pop."

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The "Pressure" vocalist was immediately taken back by MacG's crass questioning, and when he pointed out that she sang those words herself on the track, she seemed to momentarily forget her own lyrics before remembering and confirming that he was correct. After the video went live, the awkward moment got many people talking, and ultimately led Lennox to share and then delete that she never wanted to do an interview again.

Since then, she's gone on another Twitter rant. "South Africa! Y'all got it!!!" she began. "Heard you loud and clear. This won't be a place I will ever visit."

"Honestly it's all my karma," the Shea Butter Baby hitmaker continued. "I'm just like... why was I alone on a call full of people? Why didn't anyone intervene? And why wasn't parts of the interview destroyed like the team promised? Why did it happen to begin with? I just feel slow and ambushed and [blindsided]."

In another post, Lennox clarified for those defending MacG, "just because I happily and freely sing/write about sex don't make any kind of creepy disrespect warranted. I clearly was in immense shock and hate that I didn't react differently."

The Washington DC-born songstress then confirmed what she had previously tweeted and deleted. "But f*ck it! I don't want anyone feeling sorry for me. I'm tired of the narrative. Exhausted. I'm good I promise. But as for interviews I'm not doing them anymore. There's enough lives and interviews out there already."

See Ari Lennox's appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG in the video below.