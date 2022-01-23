Just when you thought things couldn't possibly become more chaotic for Ari Lennox, they somehow do. As you may have already heard, the "Pressure" singer was recently "ambushed" by Podcast & Chill host MacG, who came at her with some pretty intrusive questions about her sex life.

While discussing an older track called "Pop," the South African journalist referenced the lyrics, asking the 30-year-old if she has anyone "f*cking her good right now," eliciting a very shocked response from Lennox.





After the episode aired, the Washington, D.C. native took to Twitter to share her side of the story, revealing that she felt "blindsided" by the question and was upset that "parts of the interview [weren't] destroyed like the team promised."

"Just because I happily and freely sing/write about sex don't make any kind of creepy disrespect warranted. I clearly was in immense shock and hate that I didn't react differently," she continued in another post.

Earlier today, January 23rd, Lennox hopped on Twitter to air some of her feelings again. "I will continue to sing about d*ck when I want!" she wrote. "And you misogynistic peasants can continue to jerk off to my music, thank you!!! Good morning."

Hours later, however, it appears the Shea Butter Baby artist may have changed her mind. "I want to be dropped from the labels. I'm done and tired," another tweet reads.

When a hater accused Lennox of "folding" after "one interview that was inappropriate" she responded, "shut up! The interview was the icing on the cake. I want to be free."

"For Christ's sake. I realize I have no hits," she went on in another tweet this afternoon. "I realize you all can live without hearing my music. I realize my complaining is so aggravating to y'all. I don't ask blogs to post me when I'm at my work. You judgemental self-hating parasites wouldn't last a day as a signed artist."

The "Scenic Drive" collaborator continued to clap back at her haters, saying, "complaining that I'm complaining about the shit I'm going through meanwhile in real life you're just as unhappy, just as f*cked up. You crying in the car too. Somebody calling you insensitive and dramatic too. You could never be honest about your demons."

Check back in with HNHH for more updates on Ari Lennox and her Twitter rants.

[Via]