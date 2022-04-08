mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign Shares "B.I.B.L.E." Ft. Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Chlöe, Ne-Yo, Coi Leray, Polo G & More

Erika Marie
April 08, 2022 00:06
The Drill rapper represents his city on his official major-label debut.


He has been reigning but it's clear that Fivio Foreign is nowhere near his peak just yet. The New York rapper has been a leading force in the Drill scene as artists tap into the genre with his help. We've seen Fivio collaborate with some of our favorite hitmakers and with each new release, he is proving that he's not just good for an assist, but to take the spotlight, as well.

The rollout of B.I.B.L.E. has been a strategic one that even came with a mini-documentary where the rapper spoke about the changes he has endured behind the scenes. The meaning of the title of the project is said to be "Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth," inspired by GZA and Killah Priest's collaboration of the same name.

Features on B.I.B.L.E.include Queen Naija, Coi Leray, A$AP Rocky,ChlÃ¶e, Lil Yachty, Quavo, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Vory, KayCyy, Polo G, Blueface, and Ne-Yo. Stream Fivio Foreign's major-label debut and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. On God (feat. KayCyy)
2. Through The Fire (feat. Quavo)
3. Magic City (feat. Quavo)
4. City of Gods (feat. Ye & Alicia Keys)
5. Whatâs My Name (feat. Queen Naija & Coi Leray)
6. For Nothin
7. Hello (feat. ChlÃ¶e & KayCyy)
8. Confidence (feat. A$AP Rocky)
9. Slime Them (feat. Lil Yachty)
10. Feel My Struggle
11. World Watching (feat. Lil Tjay & Yung Bleu)
12. B.I.B.L.E Talk (feat. DJ Khaled)
13. Changed On Me (feat. Vory & Polo G)
14. Left Side (feat. Blueface)
15. Love Songs (feat. Ne-Yo)
16. Whoever
17. Canât Be Us

