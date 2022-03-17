Brooklyn-based rapper Fivio Foreign pushed back his upcoming new studio album, B.I.B.L.E., by a month but the rollout is still in effect, continuing with the new single "Magic City" featuring Quavo dropping tonight.

For weeks, we have been hearing about this highly-anticipated record, which follows up "City Of Gods" as the next single from Fivi during this current stretch. The drill single will officially be released tonight and the duo of rappers is working to promote the song with enticing visual teasers, sharing snippets from what we can expect at midnight.

Considering the title of the song, we can likely anticipate a lot of ass-shaking in the music video, as Fivio sings in the chorus that he wants to turn Brooklyn into Magic City, one of the most infamous strip clubs in Atlanta. Throughout the course of his career, Quavo has learned a lot about the popular hotspot, having several nights out with his friends at Magic. The latest preview highlights his contributions to the song, seemingly matching up well with Fivi's high energy. The two Aries artists definitely have strong chemistry.

"Magic City" is presently available in select international markets but stateside, it will be released at midnight. Stay tuned for the release of the new music video and let us know what you think of the song's preview in the comments.







