Fivio Foreign's B.I.B.L.E. has been a long time coming, but this Friday, April 8th, fans of the New York spitter will finally get their fill of new music from his debut album. Ahead of the arrival, the 32-year-old took to social media on Monday afternoon to deliver the tracklist, which just so happens to be stacked with impressive features.

Among those appearing alongside Fiv are KayCyy, who comes in on "On God," and again with "Have Mercy" singer Chlöe on "Hello."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quavo also lent his lyrical abilities to two different tracks – "Through The Fire" and "Magic City," which are followed by the already released "City of Gods," featuring Ye and Alicia Keys.

"New York City, please go easy on me tonight / New York City, please go easy on this heart of mine (What?)," the R&B star sings on the chorus, channelling similar energy as she did on her 2009 JAY-Z hit, "Empire State Of Mind."

Queen Naija, Coi Leray, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Vory, Polo G, Blueface, and Ne-Yo are the other famous faces who will be helping Fivio make his debut. The 17-track record's solo titles include "For Nothin," "Feel My Struggle," "Whoever," and "Can't Be Us."

Which song are you most excited to hear from B.I.B.L.E.? Let us know in the comments, and tap back in with HNHH this Friday to stream releases from old and new favourites.

Tracklist:

1. On God (feat. KayCyy)

2. Through The Fire (feat. Quavo)

3. Magic City (feat. Quavo)

4. City of Gods (feat. Ye & Alicia Keys)

5. What’s My Name (feat. Queen Naija & Coi Leray)

6. For Nothin

7. Hello (feat. Chlöe & KayCyy)

8. Confidence (feat. A$AP Rocky)

9. Slime Them (feat. Lil Yachty)

10. Feel My Struggle

11. World Watching (feat. Lil Tjay & Yung Bleu)

12. B.I.B.L.E Talk (feat. DJ Khaled)

13. Changed On Me (feat. Vory & Polo G)

14. Left Side (feat. Blueface)

15. Love Songs (feat. Ne-Yo)

16. Whoever

17. Can’t Be Us