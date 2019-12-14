Arin Ray Matures On "Phases II" EP

Three years ago, Arin Ray debuted the current iteration of his artistry with his Phases EP, crafting a welcome gem in SoundCloud shuffles everywhere.

Since then the Cincinnatti-bred crooner has effectively become one of R&B's brightest young stars, crafting a catalog laced in an appreciation for nostalgic soundscapes and an underlying mission in standing out among contemporaries. As he continues the campaign, Ray now touched down with his Phases II EP, a surprise drop via Interscope that once again finds the Los Angeles-based singer peeling back the layers on love and working through sonic emotion. Out of five tracks, he makes room for one guest appearance from Kehlani on project single "Change."

"I want people to understand that I’m a musician," he tells REVOLT in conjunction with the release. "I’m really about this music s--t. I’m not here to be no face. I’m not here to be sexy. I can do all that, but I’m really here to change the game of music."

Enjoy below.