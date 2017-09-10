new muisc
- NewsNO1-NOAH Drops Sexy New Single "Bounce"Summer Walker signee NO1-NOAH is not afraid to let women know what he wants. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicA$AP Rocky Accidentally Shares "Grim Freestyle"The rapper accidentally previewed a new song on Instagram. By Madusa S.
- NewsLupe Fiasco Enlists Virgil Abloh On "Shoes"Shoes are life. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsJuice WRLD Documents Mental Health Struggles On "Titanic"Juice WRLD's track "Titanic" off of "Legends Never Die" will certainly resonate with fans.By Alexander Cole
- NewsArin Ray Matures On "Phases II" EPArin Ray returns.By Milca P.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reveals "Hot Girl Summer" Features & Release DateHot Girl Summer can now officially begin.By Alexander Cole
- NewsSummer Walker Sets The Mood With "SmartWater"Listen to "Last Day of Summer" standout "SmartWater."By Milca P.
- Music VideosNAO and SiR Return With "Make It Out Alive" VideoNAO preps the release of "Saturn" with "Make It Out Alive video.By Milca P.
- Music VideosNasty C and A$AP Ferg Ride Out In "King" Music VideoNasty C and A$AP Ferg come through dripping in "King" video.By Milca P.
- MusicJaden Smith Says He's "Dropping A Tape"Are the days of "ERYS" among us?By Milca P.
- MusicScHoolboy Q Announces Album Delay Following Mac Miller's Death"It just don't feel right putting out an album."By Milca P.
- Music VideosRalo & NBA YoungBoy Link In "Rain Storm" VideoRalo & NBA YoungBoy get it out he mud on "Rain Storm."By Milca P.
- Music VideosAwkwafina Follows Up Project With "Pockiez" VideoAwkwafina continues her rollout.By Milca P.
- Music VideosLightSkinKeisha Comes Through With An Anthem On "Treadmill"DC YoungFly makes a cameo in LightSkinKeisha's latest.By Milca P.
- Music VideosSaweetie Comes Through With Official Video For "B.A.N."Get into your bag with Saweetie's "B.A.N."By Milca P.
- NewsPost Malone, Tiësto, Dzeko, & Preme Team Up For "Jackie Chan"A new feel-good banger that will light up the Summer.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosWaka Flocka Delivers "Trap My Ass Off" VideoWhere is "Flockaveli 2?"By Milca P.
- NewsO Billz and Blank Body Come Together For "E.T. Global Vol. 1"O Billz and Blank Body have crafted a collaboration for the ages.By Milca P.
- NewsRoy Woods Recruits Rich The Kid For "New New"Another premiere via OVO Sound radio.By Milca P.