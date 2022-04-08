Along with the arrival of Fivio Foreign's long-awaited B.I.B.L.E. album, fans of the New York drill artist have received some interesting background info about the project's creation, which just so happens to involve feedback from Beyoncé.

As The Fader notes, Fivio revealed earlier this year that he had to push back his scheduled release date, which many speculated was due to clearance issues. As it turns out, it was the record's fifth title, "What's My Name" featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray that caused him some grievances.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

The song samples Destiny's Child's 1999 hit "Say My Name," and during a sitdown with Hot 97, the "City of Gods" hitmaker revealed that in order to get it cleared, Queen B asked him to clean up his lyrics.

"She had to hear it. She heard it. It was a little vulgar, a little bit for her, at first," the father of two recalled. "I cleaned it up, I cleaned it up a lot. It was like, 'You can't be talking about girls like that!'"

Fiv then gave a shoutout to Sony CEO John Platt for assisting him with the process. "Afterward, Big John and them explained to me, it's a bigger record now and it made sense."

"One day they called me and they was like 'Yo, Big John wanna talk to you,' and I'm like damn, the album drops in a week. I'm thinking straight bad news, I ain't gonna lie, cause I had to go back."

The 32-year-old received a request to clean up a few more words and make some adjustments to Leray's parts. "So he called me," Fivio said of Platt. "I answered the phone, and I'm like 'Hello?' and he's like 'You're welcome.' I'm like 'What? Is it cleared?' He's like, 'You're welcome."

Stream "What's My Name" above, and check out the entire B.I.B.L.E. project here.

