Fivio Foreign Connects With Alicia Keys and Kanye West On "City Of Gods"

With all the conversations going on about Kanye West at the moment, the focus is being shifted away from the fact that Donda 2 is slated for arrival before the end of the month. Whether we have been updating about his divorce, comments from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, remarks from girlfriend Julia Fox, or apologies demanded from Billie Eilish, Ye has taken over timelines in a rollout that has caused the entire world to keenly watch his every move.

On Friday (February 11), Fivio Foreign emerged with a new single that features not only West but Alicia Keys. "City of Gods" is slated for a feature on Fivio's B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth), an album that will hit streaming platforms sometime this year. It is certainly an interesting lineup on this one with three stellar artists, so stream "City of Gods" and let us know your take on the trio's collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

It took a minute to get here, my vision is crystal clear

Ayy, Fivi', excuse me, but this the feature of the year

Feel like Sinatra in these streets, me and Drizzy, we at peace

This the backpack with the Polo and the first Jesus piece