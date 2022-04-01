DJ Drama & Dreamville Present "D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape"

For decades, DJ Drama's Gangsta Grillz mixtapes have been a staple in Hip Hop. Artists clamour to have their names attached to Drama's longstanding, iconic releases, and this time around, Dreamville received the opportunity to pull their collective together for a project that Hip Hop fans didn't know that they needed. J. Cole's label of spitters and hitmakers has been a respected inclusion in the industry, and now their artists have once again shown off their talents in 15 tracks.

On D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, you'll hear Earthgang, JID, Ari Lennox, Lute, Cozz, Bas, Omen, and more connect with artists like ASAP Ferg and 2 Chainz. The project's release has arrived ahead of the midnight madness that is slated to go down in just a few hours, so fans are getting a headstart on what New Music Friday has to offer.

Stream D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Stick - JID, Kennedy Mason, Sheck Wes, J. Cole

2. Ghetto God's Freestyle - Earthgang & 2 Chainz

3. Lifestyle - Bas & ASAP Ferg

4. Starting 5 - Lute, Cozz, Omen

5. Coming Down - Ari Lennox

6. Hair Salon - Cozz, G. Perico, Reason

7. Freedom of Speech - J. Cole

8. Blackberry Sap - Ari Lennox

9. Like Wine - Lute

10. Jozi Flows - Bas, Earthgang

11. Barry From Simpson - JID, 2 Chainz, Young Nudy

12. Everybody Ain't Sh*t - Earthgang

13. Ballin in Newport - Omen

14. Big Trouble Freestyle - Cozz

15. Heaven's EP - J. Cole