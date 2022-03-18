Fivio Foreign & Quavo Throw Stacks In The Club In Visual To "Magic City"

It holds a reputation as one of the hottest spots in Atlanta, so it is only fitting the Magic City is once again highlighted in Hip Hop. The strip club has found its fair share of mentions in Rap songs over the years and on Friday (March 18), Fivio Foreign shone a light on the beloved establishment with the help of Quavo. "Magic City" follows Fivio's massive Donda 2 collaboration with Kanye West and Alicia Keys, "City of Gods," so there is much to celebrate for the New York rapper.

Fivio and Quavo's joint effort also arrives with a NSFW music video that encapsulates all that the real Magic City has to offer. In the clip, viewers find Fivio, Quavo, and their crews descending on the strip club as they toss massive amounts of money for the scantily clad ladies. You can watch the video in all of its glory below before letting us know what you think of this Drill-heavy track.