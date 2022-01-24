Bow Wow is trending on social media for a couple of different reasons on Monday (January 24). Many music fans are clowning the 34-year-old former child star, sharing thoughts on a thread of people struggling to name over three songs that Bow Wow has released during his lengthy career in entertainment. The other reason he's trending is because of a video that was shared over the weekend, showing the rapper during a recent trip to Magic City in Atlanta, filming a young boy during his first visit to the strip club.

In the middle of his most recent Magic City experience, Bow Wow seemingly met a young 17-year-old boy who went to the club for his first time. As he observed the dancers twirling around the pole and doing acrobatic tricks in the air, the teenager seemingly could not contain his awe, looking on with his jaw dropped to the ground.



"I was once him at 17," wrote Bow Wow over a video of the boy with a huge smile on his face, looking up at a woman during her routine. Another group behind the teenager seemingly caught him looking astounded, cracking a laugh in his direction. Midway through the video, the boy appears to motion to a dancer to come over to him, so he was definitely feeling comfortable during his first visit.

