While Charlamagne Tha God has likened Drake's Honestly, Nevermind to "elevator music," saying, "This is the vibes when you sitting in the lobby of the SLS hotel having some drinks on a leather couch... I'm never going to revisit the album again but if it comes on when I'm in the lobby of a luxury hotel, I'm not mad at it," others, like J. Cole, have much more positive reviews.

Following the project's surprise midnight arrival, the Dreamville leader made sure to give Champagne Papi his flowers on his Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of the project's 13th title, "Liability" and writing, "Man. This album is phenomenal. Point blank."

Thanks to love from friends like Cole – and the utmost confidence in himself – Drake doesn't appear to be phased by those hating on his seventh studio album.

"It's all good if you don't get it yet," the father of one told those slandering his new record online. "That's what we do. We waiting for you to catch up. We're caught up already. On to the next. My goodness."

The 2014 Forest Hills Drive hitmaker got some flowers of his own from Drake recently during his time spent playing for the Scarborough Shooting Stars.





For any of those that weren't a fan of Honestly, Nevermind, Drizzy announced on his new Table For One Sirius XM radio show that he'll be dropping off another Scary Hours EP in the near future, which will likely appease anyone who was hoping for more of his signature rap sound – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.