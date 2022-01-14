FKA Twigs Delivers "CAPRISONGS" Mixtape Ft. The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith & More

It was just about a week ago when FKA Twigs made the surprise announcement that she would be releasing a mixtape. It's unclear when the records on this project were recorded or why she decided to launch the new year by dropping a tape, but Twigs did offer some insight into the inspiration behind CAPRISONGS.

"CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends," she penned on Instagram "CAPRISONGS… it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness."

Features on CAPRISONGS include looks from The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, Rema, PA Salieu, and more. Stream CAPRISONGS and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. ride the dragon

2. honda (feat Pa Salieu)

3. meta angel

4. tears in the club (feat The Weeknd)

5. oh my love

6. pamplemousse

7. caprisongs interlude

8. lightbeamers

9. papi bones (feat Shygirl)

10. which way (feat Dystopia)

11. jealousy (feat Rema)

12. careless (feat Daniel Caesar)

13. minds of men

14. minds of men (outro)

15. darjeeling (feat Jorja Smith & Unknown T)

16. christi interlude

17. thank you song