Fivio Foreign, Queen Naija, & Coi Leray Sample Destiny's Child On "What's My Name"

Fivio Foreign's B.I.B.L.E. has been on streaming platforms for less than 48 hours, but we've already seen a handful of titles emerge as fan favourites, including "Confidence" with A$AP Rocky, "Slime Them" featuring Lil Yachty, and our personal favourite, "What's My Name" in collaboration with Queen Naija and Coi Leray.

If you haven't already heard, the nearly three and a half minute long track samples Destiny's Child's 1999 hit "Say My Name," although the New York drill rapper revealed that his lyrics had to undergo some changes before Beyoncé would give him clearance.

"It was a little vulgar, a little bit for her, at first," Fivio revealed during a recent sitdown with Hot 97. "I cleaned it up, I cleaned it up a lot. It was like, 'You can't be talking about girls like that!"

Quotable Lyrics:

If you wanna hear me say your name

Gotta make me say your name (Name)

Pull up on you in the rain

Show you a couple of thangs (Thangs)

I love me a thug n*gga

Might let you shoot up the club, n*gga

Ooh, wee, just so good

I'ma make you fall in love with it