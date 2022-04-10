mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign, Queen Naija, & Coi Leray Sample Destiny's Child On "What's My Name"

Hayley Hynes
April 10, 2022 12:02
What's My Name
Fivio Foreign Feat. Queen Naija & Coi Leray

The fire new song comes from Fivio's "B.I.B.L.E."


Fivio Foreign's B.I.B.L.Ehas been on streaming platforms for less than 48 hours, but we've already seen a handful of titles emerge as fan favourites, including "Confidence" with A$AP Rocky, "Slime Them" featuring Lil Yachty, and our personal favourite, "What's My Name" in collaboration with Queen Naija and Coi Leray.

If you haven't already heard, the nearly three and a half minute long track samples Destiny's Child's 1999 hit "Say My Name," although the New York drill rapper revealed that his lyrics had to undergo some changes before Beyoncé would give him clearance.  

"It was a little vulgar, a little bit for her, at first," Fivio revealed during a recent sitdown with Hot 97. "I cleaned it up, I cleaned it up a lot. It was like, 'You can't be talking about girls like that!"

Have you listened to B.I.B.L.E. yet? If not, check it out here, and if yes, be sure to drop your favourite tracks in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you wanna hear me say your name
Gotta make me say your name (Name)
Pull up on you in the rain
Show you a couple of thangs (Thangs)
I love me a thug n*gga
Might let you shoot up the club, n*gga
Ooh, wee, just so good
I'ma make you fall in love with it

