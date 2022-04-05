Dreamville Festival's faced several setbacks since its inception. In 2018, the show was postponed until the following year because of Hurricane Florence. Then, the 2020 edition of the festival was canceled because of Coronavirus. Cole announced in September 2021 that Dreamville Festival would make its return in 2022, and made sure that it was an epic event to compensate for the previous cancellations.

J. Cole served as the headlining act on Sunday night, while Lil Baby headlined on the opening night. Also joining the festival's roster was the entire Dreamville team, as well as Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Ja Rule and Ashanti, and more. DJ Drama also hosted the first live Gangsta Grillz performance with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. The inaugural set honoring the legendary mixtape series arrived days after the release of Dreamville's D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

Dreamville showed out this weekend for another incredibly successful festival. Check out the gallery of photos from Dreamville Festival below with flicks of J. Cole, Jeezy, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign, Kehlani, and more.

All photos were captured by Frankie Vergara, @frankievergara.

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Wiz Khalifa

T-Pain

Moneybagg Yo

Kehlani

J.I.D

Fivio Foreign

EarthGang