There remains a civil lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, filed by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, that has caused both entertainers to become hot topics of conversation. The singer previously surfaced with allegations of domestic abuse against the award-winning actor—and she has repeatedly detailed her alleged experiences in several interviews. Twigs has sued the Hollywood star and has cited abuse and sexual battery, causing LaBeouf to respond by saying that "many of the allegations are not true."

In a new sitdown with GQ, Twigs shares why she decided to go public with her story. “I just didn’t want anyone else to get hurt, and that trumped any way that I felt about what people may think about me now, positively or negatively.”



Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer / Getty Images

It was a time that was difficult for the musician, and she gives herself praise for staying sane through it all.

“One of the greatest achievements of the whole of my life was keeping my sh*t together. It was one of the things that I’m most proud of, that I was able to go on tour and do interviews and stay graceful and keep that calmness,” she says. “I don’t even know if it’s right or wrong that I was able to do that. I look at that as a testament to my upbringing and a testament to how much I love my art and a testament to how much I want to show up for people that bought tickets to my gig, because sometimes it was so difficult.”

“If I ever have children, I want them to know that I stood up for myself, and that’s important. And sometimes, standing up for yourself is messy. Sometimes it can cause more trauma, and sometimes it can be dividing. People don’t expect you to stand up for yourself, but I did and I’m proud of it, and what happened to me wasn’t right.”

FKA Twigs's full interview with GQ is available now.

