Coast Contra Finally Deliver Viral Hit Single "Never Freestyle" To DSPs

Although they have been around for years, Coast Contra is reaching new audiences with the help of major viral moments. This Los Angeles-based quartet of emcees—Eric Jamal, Rio Loz, and twin brothers Ras & Taj Austin—have been on a steady grind as they increase in popularity, and amid anticipation and later praise over their stellar album APT 505, Coast Contra emerged with their "Never Freestyle" video that they released back in February.

In it, each of the group's four members blaze through their bars, effortlessly delivering witty punchlines that captured the attention of icons like Questlove, LL Cool J, Timbaland, Talib Kweli, Juelz Santana, Swizz Beatz, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kelly Rowland, Alchemist, and JID.

After the clip went viral, CC decided it was time to upload an official version to DSPs this week. To add a bit of oomph to the hype, the group also made their television debut by performing "Never Freestyle" and "Legacy" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it is clear that these musicians are redefining, or at least revisiting, how Hip Hop views Rap groups in today's culture.

There is much more to come from Coast Contra and we'll make sure to keep you updated. In the meantime, check out their Tonight Show performance, viral "Never Freestyle" video, as well as the track's official release below.