Kendrick Lamar's crown of thorns, which he wore during his Glastonbury set over the weekend, took Tiffany & Co. 10 months to design and features 8,000 diamonds. Alexandre Arnault, Executive VP of Product and Communication at Tiffany, described the piece's creation process in a statement on Monday.

“Kendrick Lamar represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity, and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries,” Arnault said of the custom piece. “We are proud and incredibly excited to work with a visionary like Kendrick in realizing his vision for the crown.”



Leon Neal / Getty Images

The crown required 1,300 hours of diamond-setting work. It features 50 thorns and was cast in 14 components at Tiffany’s New York workshop, before finally being assembled in the northern region of Italy.

Lamar first wore the piece at the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris on June 23.

Lamar's pgLang co-founder, Dave Free, explained that “The crown is a godly representation of hood philosophies told from a digestible youthful lens."

"I wear this crown," Lamar said on stage at Glastonbury. "They judged Christ. They judge you, they judged Christ. We gonna continue to walk in his image.”

Additionally, Lamar led the crowd in a chant of the phrase, “They judge you, they judged Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights." The chant comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Check out Lamar's crown of thorns below.

