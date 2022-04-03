Check out previous instalments of this feature:

The March music meeting wrapped up the other week, so as we begin to usher in a new month, we're sharing our favorite discoveries from both our staff submissions and our e-mail submissions (musicsubmissiongs@hotnewhiphop.com)!

Last month, we only had five favorites to share with the readers, but this month we're back to our usual six, and we have to say it's a pretty damn good batch this time around. Staff submissions were all top-tier, so it was difficult to choose three to highlight, but the most votes went to Ogi, Lil Bam and JELEEL! It's safe to see these are three faces you'll be seeing a lot more of on HNHH now. Our e-mail submissions also delivered quite a bit of strength this past month, we waded through a ton of your e-mails to select the best ones to play for the team, and in the end, the three artists below rose to the top with the most votes-- Chris Louis, $ir Williams and AG Swamp.

Scroll to the very end to vote on your favorite artist from this month's selection, and stay tuned for another round of submissions later in April.

The Guidelines

Each HNHH staff writer attending the meeting submits a song/artist of their personal choosing.

We also open up submissions to our readers/followers; this means you will see a Tweet or Instagram post go up stating that we are actively looking for new submissions, ahead of our scheduled Music Meeting. Follow us on Twitter and IG to never miss these.

We cull the best of the listener-submitted music to bring to the Music Meeting.

We listen to all the listener submissions and staff submissions as a team.

We vote on our favorite songs, resulting in the final list you will see below.

Then we bring the vote to the masses: keep scrolling to vote on your favorite from the list below.

How to Submit Music

Previously, we've only accepted submissions through Soundcloud messaging. We now have an official e-mail: musicsubmissions@hotnewhiphop.com , to help maintain submissions from everyone/anyone on a rolling basis. This means, you will not be relegated to the 'Open Submissions' message, but can simply e-mail us your music directly, at any time, should you wish.

Nonetheless, we do alert you to 'Open Submissions' when we are approaching a meeting - follow us on IG and Twitter and look out for these posts as well.

Submissions are meant for new or rising artists, however, the recency of the song is flexible.

When e-mailing a submission, the subject line should read Music Submission: [Artist Name] + [Song Name]. Please include in the e-mail: artist name, song name, social media links, link to stream song (video or audio), and any additional facts or things you'd want us to know.

STAFF SUBMISSIONS: TOP 3

OGI

Song: "I Got It"

Location: Wisconsin

Sounds: Lush r'n'b with a vintage, soulful, and oftentimes jazzy flair

Discover more music: Check out more on her Spotify

Posted before: Yes, once just last week with her new single "Envy"

LIL BAM

Song: "Hot Boy"

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Sounds: Bouncy southern style a la NBA Youngboy

Discover more music: Check out more on his Spotify

Posted before: No

JELEEL!

Song: "Dive In!"

Location: Los Angeles, California

Sounds: Eccentric screamo, mosh-pit, hyper-rap

Discover more music: Check out more on his YouTube

Posted before: No

E-MAIL SUBMISSIONS: TOP 3

Chris Louis

Song: "GRIP"

Location: Los Angeles, California

Sounds: Smooth, low-key but dexterous flow and beat

Discover more music: Check out more on his YouTube

Posted before: No

A.G. Swamp

Song: "Envy Me"

Location: East Miramar, Florida

Sounds: Organic street sound a la Chief Keef

Discover more music: Check out more on his YouTube

Posted before: No

$ir Williams

Song: "Dream On" feat. Scion Rae

Location: East Miramar, Florida

Sounds: Funky, retro r'n'b sound a la Silk Sonic

Discover more music: Check out more on his Spotify

Posted before: No