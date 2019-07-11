Check out previous weeks of this feature: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17

----

With summer in full-swing, we've made a promise to ourselves to make our A&R meeting a bi-weekly affair, meaning, every two weeks you should be receiving a trio of truly-upcoming artists in a handy article like this. Yesterday we kicked things off, going through all our Soundcloud submissions and our staff's song submissions.

If it's your first time seeing this feature, here's a quick breakdown of how it works.

Every week, or every other week, or maybe every three months, each of our staff members submits a song from an artist we've never yet (or else, ~barely ever~) posted on HNHH (so get your song into the hands of a staff member, and wow them with your musical prowess)

The song does not need to be new, in fact, most of the time, it's an older record

This can include music videos

We listen to all the submissions as a team

Each staff member votes on their top three favorite submissions out of that week's batch of submissions

We cull the votes, and feature the top 3 on the website, in a handy article like this

In an effort to include user/fan-submitted music as well, we also go through all our Soundcloud messages and pick out the best submissions we find to include in our meeting (please send us your most fire submissions, it can be your song or someone else's). When we're in submission-listening-mode, we send out a tweet like this, - so if you follow us you'll be in the know (!).

This week, two of the top three picks were culled from our Soundcloud submissions, while one came via our staff member submissions. All that below. Let us know what you think in the comments, share any new artists we should be checking in our next meeting, and cast your vote on your favorite!!

Artist: Knearo *User Submission*

Song: "Chicken Box" feat. Qwick

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Sounds: East Coast meets West Coast banger (the featured artist gives us that E-40 flare)

Discover more music: Knearo's Soundcloud

Posted before: No

Artist: Tatted Tez *User Submission*

Song: "Cry Baby"

Location: Tennessee

Sounds: Southern authority with a twist of humour and golden ad-libs

Discover more music: Tatted Tez's Soundcloud

Posted before: Tatted Tez has appeared on this particular feature in the past (!)

Artist: Kemdilo Gold *Staff Submission*

Song: "Life"

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Sounds: A bit repetitive but easy for the turn-up

Discover more music: Kemdilo Gold's Soundcloud

Posted before: No