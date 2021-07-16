Check out previous instalments of this feature:

After a slight delay, we were finally able to reconvene the writers and go through a brand new batch of e-mail submissions, as well as writer-fielded submissions. It's been over a month since our last feature, spotlighting six different artists following our music meeting. If this is your first time here, there is a complete breakdown of how this works below, but we try to put out a monthly call for music submissions across our social media channels, and from there, you can expect a feature like this to drop shortly after. We listen to some of the best submissions as a team and vote on our favorites to feature below.

This crop of artists is pretty eclectic in the best way possible. From Nigeria to Atlanta to New England, plenty of ground is covered and a variety of sounds in the process. Some were oddly endearing, others were instantly impressive, but they all had something that captivated us in some way or another.

The Guidelines

Each HNHH staff writer attending the meeting submits a song/artist of their personal choosing.

We also open up submissions to our readers/followers; this means you will see a Tweet or Instagram post go up stating that we are actively looking for new submissions, ahead of our scheduled Music Meeting. Follow us on Twitter and IG to never miss these.

We cull the best of the listener-submitted music to bring to the Music Meeting.

We listen to all the listener submissions and staff submission as a team.

We vote on our favorite songs, resulting in the final list you will see below.

Then we bring the vote to the masses: keep scrolling to vote on your favorite from the list below.

How to Submit Music

Previously, we've only accepted submissions through Soundcloud messaging. We now have an official e-mail: musicsubmissions@hotnewhiphop.com , to help maintain submissions from everyone/anyone on a rolling basis. This means, you will not be relegated to the 'Open Submissions' message, but can simply e-mail us your music directly, at any time, should you wish.

Submissions are meant for new or rising artists, however the recency of the song is flexible.

When e-mailing a submission, the subject line should read Music Submission: [Artist Name] + [Song Name]. Please include in the e-mail: artist name, song name, social media links, link to stream song (video or audio) and any additional facts or things you'd want us to know.

STAFF SUBMISSIONS: TOP 3

IGWE AKA

Song: "iCarly"

Location: Los Angeles by way of Nigeria

Sounds: Playboi Carti meets afrobeats? Pretty wild.

Discover more music: Check out his YouTube channel for more

Posted before: No

WILL HILL

Song: "Live from the Cockpit"

Location: Atlanta

Sounds: If the west coast was in Atlanta

Discover more music: Check out his Soundcloud for more

Posted before: No

KING KHALI

Song: "Tarabully"

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Sounds: Southern banger with a story-telling element

Discover more music: Check out his Soundcloud for more

Posted before: No

E-MAIL SUBMISSIONS: TOP 3

CASE

Song: "If It Ain't (Money)"

Location: Unknown [We've reached out to him to clarify]

Sounds: Hard-hitting and bars-focused

Discover more music: Check out his YouTube channel for more

Posted before: No

NI SAGE

Song: "Complement My Sauce"

Location: Atlanta, GA

Sounds: Futuristic funk and weirdly catchy

Discover more music: Check out his Soundcloud channel for more

Posted before: No

MALACHI

Song: "Redbone"

Location: Lawrence, Massachusetts

Sounds: Like Lil Tjay

Discover more music: Check out his Spotify for more

Posted before: No