After a brief winter break, our monthly music meetings have returned with a brand new round of submissions from both our staff and our fans. Our e-mail (musicsubmissiongs@hotnewhiphop.com) is always open, and we recently went through a whole pile of submissions and found the cream of the crop to bring to our staff meeting. The team was able to listen to the selections, as well as a handful of selections that our writers co-signed and submitted themselves, and from there, we voted on our favorite picks. We typically have anywhere from three to six candidates, and this month, we've got five-- three from our staff and two strong ones culled from our e-mails.

We're pleased to highlight a couple of Canadian counterparts in Mike Shabb (Montreal) and Shanuka (Scarborough), as well as a Pennsylvania native, singer Bairi, a Bostonian in our e-mailed submission Tyler Loyal and finally, Detroit-based Eldric Laron.

STAFF SUBMISSIONS: TOP 3

MIKE SHABB

Song: "83 Beatstreat"

Location: Montreal, Quebec

Sounds: Unique cadence and flow with equally eccentric production that pulls from vintage sounds

BAIRI

Song: "Paraíso"

Location: Pennsylvania/New York

Sounds: Lush, modern r'n'b with delicate vocals

SHANUKA

Song: "Hurricane"

Location: Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Sounds: A funky, feel-good r'n'b sound

E-MAIL SUBMISSIONS: TOP 2

TYLER LOYAL

Song: "Still Mine"

Location: Boston, MA

Sounds: Melodic-driven rap with a pop edge

ELDRIC LARON

Song: "Relocation"

Location: Detroit, MI

Sounds: Akin to an EarthGang or JID, a Southern-sound with a lyrical edge.

