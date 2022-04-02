mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ari Lennox Sings Her Heart Out On Sticky Sweet Track, “Blackberry Sap”

Hayley Hynes
April 02, 2022 09:59
Dreamville/SpotifyDreamville/Spotify
Blackberry Sap
Ari Lennox, Dreamville & DJ Drama
Produced by J White

Ari Lennox makes a triumphant return on Dreamville’s “D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.”


For a while there, it seemed as though Shea Butter Baby hitmaker Ari Lennox may be retiring from the music industry, but after she delivered two incredible tracks on Dreamville and DJ Drama's surprise D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, fans are far less worried about the R&B vocalist.

The Washington, D.C-born star lent her talents to "Coming Down," which was produced by DZL and Wu, and our personal favourite, "Blackberry Sap," which boasts production by J White, and was engineered by the late Owen Modamwen.

"Love y'all!!! Drama such a legend," the "Pressure" recording artist wrote in a recent Instagram post promoting the compilation album. "What an honour to be on this beautiful tape. Dreamville you are everything."

If you're a fan of Ari Lennox, you'll be happy to know that she's been hard at work on her sophomore album, and even teased a lengthy tracklist a few weeks back – read more about that here, and stream "Blackberry Sap" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Blame me
Blame it on me
I like the way you f*ck on me
I wanna feel it rain on me
Serve this like that
Black, blackberry sap
Drippin' all down your neck
I got this shit you won't forget

