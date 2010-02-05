Foxy Brown
- MusicKeith Murray Stands By Alleged Sexual Encounters With Foxy Brown & Shawnna"I’m not apologizing for my truth," Keith Murray says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFoxy Brown Praises Nicki Minaj For Breaking Her Billboard 200 RecordFoxy Brown is loving Nicki Minaj's success with "Pink Friday 2."By Cole Blake
- MusicCam’ron & Mase Seemingly Suggest They Once Slept With Lil Kim & Foxy BrownCam’ron and Mase jokingly referred to Lil Kim and Foxy Brown as their "old joints."By Cole Blake
- MusicFoxy Brown Is Planning A Major ComebackFoxy Brown recently teased her return.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFoxy Brown Faces Backlash For Diddy Comments Following Cassie's Sexual Assault LawsuitFoxy Brown's latest Instagram post about Diddy isn't going over well with fans.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsFoxy Brown Calls Working With Diddy "Best Of Both Worlds"Brown has nothing but love for the embattled Bad Boy founder.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureFoxy Brown & Claudia Jordan Criticize Looks & Call Out Career Flops In Feisty DM AltercationThe two women found themselves trading shots after Foxy shaded Lil Kim's sales projections for her upcoming memoir.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Kim's "Bigger Than The Bible" Memoir Claim Has Foxy Brown Sounding OffBrown called cap on Kim's claims.By Ben Mock
- Music7 Rappers Who Are VirgosCelebrate Virgo season with these hit-making rappers.By Demi Phillips
- MusicFoxy Brown Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Ill Na Na" Rapper Worth?Foxy's impact on hip hop is unmatched, and we're looking at how her journey unfurled to her net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicKeith Murray: The Man Behind The MicKeith Murray earned his icon status by delivering a never-before heard rap flow full of complexities and witty wordplay.By Demi Phillips
- MusicFoxy Brown: Empowering Generations Of Women In RapA groundbreaking femcee rap icon who has been through it all.By Demi Phillips
- MusicNicki Minaj Praises Foxy Brown On "Queen Radio"Foxy Brown is a major influence for Nicki Minaj.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFoxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A "Crackhead" & "Dope Fiend"Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker.By Erika Marie
- NewsFoxy Brown's "Candy" Ft. Kelis Ushered In A New Sound For The New York RapperTo celebrate the 21st anniversary of Foxy's 3rd album "Broken Silence," we revisit one of the project's hit singles produced by The Neptunes.By Erika Marie
- NewsFoxy Brown's "I'll Be" Ft. Jay-Z Remains A Hip Hop Classic From Two Rap IconsOn this day (November 19) in 1996, Foxy released her debut project "Ill Na Na" featuring this classic Jay-Z-assisted single.By Erika Marie
- NewsFoxy Brown & Jay-Z Obliterated The Clubs With "I'll Be"On the twenty-fourth anniversary of her debut album "Ill Na Na," revisit Foxy Brown's massive Jay-Z collaboration "I'll Be."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFoxy Brown & Spragga Benz Were Honeymoonin' When "Oh Yeah" DroppedFoxy Brown set a benchmark for reggae-tinged hip hop.By Devin Ch
- NewsBreak's Over (Remy Ma Diss) (Snippet)Foxy Brown shares a 77-second snippet from her ruthless Remy Ma diss "Break's Over."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCommon Brings Out Foxy Brown At The Brooklyn Hip-Hop FestivalWatch Common and Foxy Brown perform together at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMassacre Lil Kim Diss (Full)Radio RipGive Massacre Lil Kim Diss (Full) a spin - it's the latest offering from Foxy Brown, having dropped on Saturday, January 15th, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMassacre (Lil Kim Diss)Low QualityCheck out Massacre (Lil Kim Diss) (Snippet), a new track by Foxy Brown, which dropped on Monday, January 10th, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLet Em KnowGive Let Em Know a listen - it's a new offering from Foxy Brown, featuring Lil' Fame And Bam. It was dropped on Friday, February 5th, 2010.By Rose Lilah