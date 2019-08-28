Uncle Luke
- GossipUncle Luke Grooming Allegations Are Completely Untrue, He ClaimsThe Miami rapper said that the claims against him from actress Gloria Valez taught him what "grooming" even means, and denied the prospect.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUncle Luke Calls Out Hip-Hop 50 Events For Lack Of Florida RappersUncle Luke wants more Florida rappers recognized during Hip Hop 50 events.By Cole Blake
- LifeUncle Luke Speaks After "Estranged Son" Is Arrested For Aggravated AssaultThe 2 Live Crew icon's son, Luther Campbell Jr., was arrested last week in South Beach.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFat Joe & Uncle Luke Squash Their Miami Hip-Hop BeefThe two legendary rappers gave each other their flowers on their influence, due credit, and their prolific business mentality.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick DaddyFat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he's the one who first discovered them.By Erika Marie
- NewsUncle Luke Delivers Another Dance Club Jam With "Bad Girl Walk"The 2 Live Crew icon is back.By Erika Marie