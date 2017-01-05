NxWorries
- MusicAnderson .Paak Teases The Return Of NxWorries: "It's Almost Time"The dynamic duo could be sharing new music soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsNxWorries Returns With Fresh New Single "Daydreaming"The new NxWorries track is incredibly dreamy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBabyface, Jeremih, & More Show Up On "R&B Season"A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, NxWorries, and H.E.R. also make appearances on our newest update.By Rex Provost
- SongsAnderson .Paak & Knxwledge Deliver New NxWorries Single, "Where I Go" Feat. H.E.R.The neo-soul rap duo linked up with the R&B songstress for their latest release – stream it here.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAnderson .Paak & Knxwledge Announce New NxWorries SingleNxWorries are sharing a new single later this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAnderson .Paak & Knxwledge Tease More NxWorries MusicThe duo is cooking up at Stones Throw Records six years after they released their fan-favorite collab.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsNxWorries Drop Off "Suede (Uptwnmixx)NxWorries re-vamps "Suede" with a new remix.
By Aron A.
- NewsNxWorries Drop Off Remix To "Yes Lawd!" Cut "Best One"NxWorries drops off the first song off their "Yes Lawd!" remix album.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosNxWorries "Scared Money" VideoIn their new video, NxWorries goes full eighties with homage to "Paid In Full."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNxWorries "Sidepiece" VideoNxWorries perform a groovy and slowed down version of "Sidepiece" in the Stones Throw's basement.By hnhh