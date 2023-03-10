Kourtney Kardashian
- TV"The Kardashians" Drama: Kourtney Screams At Kim To "Shut The F**k Up" During Bake-OffRumour has it that Kourt's husband, Travis Barker had the hots for her little sister back in the day, which could explain the new mother's tense feelings toward Kim.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian Poses Topless With Travis Barker On His 48th BirthdayKar-Jenner matriarch Kris sent out a sweet message to her son-in-law earlier today as well.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Son Rocky Has ArrivedCongratulations to Kourtney & Travis!By Caroline Fisher
- GossipKourtney Kardashian Birth Rumors: Kylie Jenner & Travis Barker Reportedly Go To HospitalThese sightings are all purely speculative and unconfirmed, but they do line up with Kourt and Travis' timeline for their child.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Trolled By Kourtney Kardashian With Her Halloween CostumeThe two sisters have been feuding a lot as of late, and while that context makes this costume a slight jab, it's also just a funny reference.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKourtney Kardashian Models Black Lingerie & Her Baby Bump For "Vanity Fair Italia" CoverIn her accompanying interview, the Poosh founder spoke about the emergency fetal surgery she had to undergo for her and Travis Barker's unborn son.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKim Kardashian's "Not Kourtney" Group Chat Is For Kar-Jenner Eyes Only, Poosh CEO SuggestsOn the latest episode of their reality series, Kim admitted to being concerned about her older sister who now seems like "a different person" to her.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoja Cat's "Wet Vagina" Song Calls Out Kardashian Family's "Pretty, Plastic" FacesBesides name-dropping the famous family, Doja also seems to reference her relationship with J. Cyrus several times on her new "Scarlet" album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian Posts Baby Bump Photos Following Pregnancy-Related Health ScareSome people are not too happy with Kourtney.By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsThe Kardashian Family Brings Kourtney's Daughter To Beyoncé's Concert After Her Hospital ScareThis was a nice gesture by Kim and Khloé Kardashian. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsTravis Barker's Family Emergency Was Kourtney Kardashian's Brief Hospital VisitKourtney is recovering and is back at home. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearKourtney Kardashian Embraces Her Baby Bump, Is All About PDA With Travis BarkerAccording to one of Travis Barker's collaborators, the couple is "PDA as f*ck" in real life.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Reveal The Gender Of Their BabyKourtney and Travis found an adorable way to reveal their baby's gender.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian & Her Baby Bump Soak Up The Sun In A Tiny Green BikiniThe eldest Kardashian sister is having a "sweet summer" so far.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump In New PhotosKardashian announced her pregnancy at Blink-182's concert Friday.By Caroline Fisher
- TVKim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Are At Each Other's Throats In Teaser For S3 Of Their Hulu Series"The Kardashians" season three will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on May 25th.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCoachella Day One: Kravis, Justine Skye, Karrueche, And More Turn Up In CaliforniaKourtney Kardashian attended the event in support of her husband, Travis Barker, and his band, Blink-182.By Hayley Hynes
- Streetwear2023 Met Gala: Kardashian-Jenners May Miss Out On Invites From Anna WintourThe first family member to attend the annual event, Kim, went with her ex-husband Kanye West in 2013 and has been a regular fixture in the years since.By Hayley Hynes