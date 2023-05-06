Morgan Wallen
- MusicDrake Faces Backlash For Morgan Wallen CollaborationDrake's Morgan Wallen collaboration isn't going over well with everyone.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosDrake Enlists Morgan Wallen For Explosive "You Broke My Heart" Music VideoDrake and Morgan Wallen meet their unexpected fate in the Canadian hitmaker's latest video. By Caroline Fisher
- SportsMorgan Wallen Links Up With Jose Canseco's Daughter, Relationship Rumors SwirlWallen and Canseco were spotted at dinner in London.By Ben Mock
- SportsJimmy Butler Links Up With Morgan WallenThe pair hit each other up after a concert in Toronto.By Ben Mock
- MusicMorgan Wallen Surprises Fans By Bringing Out Wiz Khalifa In PittsburghThe country singer brought the rapper in his hometown of Pittsburgh,. By Alexis Oatman
- Numbers"BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" First Week Sales Projections: Young Thug Up Against Morgan Wallen For No. 1Based on the estimated numbers, Young Thug will likely outsell Gunna's "a Gift & a Curse" album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Pops Out At Morgan Wallen's Chicago ShowIt was a hometown affair at Wallen's most recent tour stop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Durk Goes Fishing With Morgan Wallen After "Almost Healed" DropsMorgan Wallen and Lil Durk teamed up on their second collaboration on "Almost Healed." By Aron A.
- MusicLil Durk Answers Questions About YoungBoy (Kind Of), Shouts Out Morgan Wallen"What beef?" Smurk replied to a reporter's question.By Gabriel Bras Nevares