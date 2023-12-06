Morgan Wallen Links Up With Jose Canseco's Daughter, Relationship Rumors Swirl

Morgan Wallen, who has dominated the music charts this year, is now the subject of relationship rumors regarding the daughter of a baseball great. Wallen was spotted at the five-star Chiltern Firehouse restaurant and hotel in London's Mayfair district alongside Josie Canseco, daughter of A's great Jose Canseco. The pair reportedly had a "great time" for around two hours before Wallen left, per TMZ. It's unclear how the pair became acquainted.

Wallen's dating life has been something of a mystery since he split from ex-fiancee Katie Smith. He had brief flings with Paige Lorenze and Megan Moroney. However, TMZ was unable to ascertain if his dinner with Canseco was anything serious or just two friends grabbing a meal. Wallen has a son, Indigo, with Smith. Meanwhile, Canseco's exes include Brody Jenner and Logan Paul. It remains to be seen if and when they will link up again in the near future.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

However, Canseco isn't the first famous face relating to the sports world that Wallen has hit up this year. Jimmy Butler shared a brief moment with Wallen after a concert Wallen did in Toronto in September. Obviously, that's a long way for Butler to come given his base in Miami. However, the two men were clearly very happy to see each other. They reportedly chatted for a few minutes before going their separate ways after the show.

As mentioned, Wallen has been absolutely crushing it this year. His album, One Day At A Time, spent 15 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. That included an 11-week run between March and June. He has also spent #16 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Last Night". That includes a dominant 10-week run between May and July. The song most recently topped the chart for two weeks in August.

