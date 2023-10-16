Lil Mabu
- MusicChrisean Rock Lookalike Appears In NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu's New Music Video Dissing Blueface"Shotta Flow 7" contains a lot of shots at the California rapper, who has plenty of beef history with everyone in this headline.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock Has Lil Mabu In His Feelings Over Blueface Face TattooLil Mabu has had his dreams dashed.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Mabu Defends Fivio Foreign Collab, Disproves "N-Word" ControversyPlenty of outlets thought that the young drill provocateur actually said it, and Mabu took to Instagram to ask fans to stand up for him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLil Mabu Teams Up With Fivio Foreign On "Teach Me How To Drill"Fivio Foreign is Lil Mabu's drill tutor.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChrisean Rock & Lil Mabu React To "Mr. Take Ya B*tch" Chart SuccessChrisean Rock and Lil Mabu have landed on the Billboard Hot 100.By Cole Blake
- MusicBlueface Lists Off The Signees On His MILF Music LabelWho else will he sign?By Zachary Horvath
- Pop Culture"MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" Goes No. 1 On TikTok Music Charts, Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu CelebrateRock may not be bringing in money on the Blueface diss track, but she's still proud of its success.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlueface Reveals New Text Messages From Chrisean Rock, Wants To Add Lil Mabu's Career To His ResumeBlueface is back to being the antagonizer. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsLil Mabu Shows Gun & Trigger Fingers To Blueface In New Video With Chrisean RockBlueface is currently expected to be on his best behaviour after heading to court for his strip club shooting, but his baby mama's new boo is trying his patience.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock & Lil Mabu Antagonize Blueface On Social MediaThis weekend's drama between the co-parents has included a leaked phone call, pregnancy rumours, and allegations that Blue's proposal to Jaidyn Alexis was a "publicity stunt."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Cries Over Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu's Fling In Leaked Phone Call: Watch"[You] gotta chill, I invited you to come out. I would have made Mabu stay home at his dorm," Rock wrote on Twitter while publicly calling out Blue on Saturday morning.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWho Is Lil Mabu? The Controversial Drill Rapper Who Is Allegedly Dating Chrisean RockThe up and coming drill rapper, who apparently struck up a romance with Chrisean Rock, has caught flack for “borrowing” inspiration from low-income Black communities. By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsLil Mabu Disses Jaidyn Alexis During Twitter Spat With Blueface"Have you ever seen 'Family Guy'?" Chrisean Rock's new man asked her baby daddy.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Is Dating Lil Mabu, Sources ClaimChrisean Rock is head over heels for her new man.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChrisean Rock's Blueface Diss Track Penned By Lil Mabu, Some Suggest She's The Problem"I said, 'Bro, you really going to let a b**ch diss me?'" the "Baddies" cast member asked her alleged new man on Live.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsChrisean Rock Disses Blueface While Lil Mabu Takes Shots At Wack 100 On "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH"Chrisean and Mabu do not hold back. By Zachary Horvath