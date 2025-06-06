Cam'ron Claims He Originally Wanted Lil Kim To Have "I Really Need It"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 501 Views
Camron Lil Kim I Really Need It Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Recording artist Cam'ron visits 106 & Park at 106 & Park studio on October 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)
In addition to this Lil Kim revelation, Cam'ron spoke about cowriting 3LW's 2000 hit "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)."

Cam'ron and Mase have found a lot of success via their It Is What It Is sports talk show, even allegedly influencing other sports media. While discussing NBA commissioner Adam Silver's recent comments about the league's All-Star Game next year, Killa Cam reflected on cowriting for artists like 3LW and Lil Kim.

As caught by Billboard, the commentary duo spoke on Silver's appearance on FS1's "Breakfast Ball" show, in which he said the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be "some form of USA against the World." They joked that they had this idea before, and cheekily teased the league's commissioner with an offer for more ghostwriting.

This is what led to the discussion around Cam'ron's extensive catalog, but particularly his cowriting credits. One of them lands on the 3LW hit "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)" from 2000.

"I wrote for 3 Little Women," he told Mase. "The single, I'm in the credits, I wrote that. 'Promises, promises'? That's me. I penned that joint. We're real creative, just tap in, man."

Cam'ron "I Really Mean It"

Also, Cam claimed he originally wrote the 2003 Dipset track "I Really Mean It" for Lil Kim, but she passed. He says he's actually happy that happened because it ended up being one of his most popular tracks.

"I did write a song for Lil Kim and she didn't want it, and the lyrics changed and I ended up keeping it for myself," Cam'ron reflected concerning his career. "It was one of my biggest records, but I wrote 'I Really Mean It' for Lil Kim. Same format, and she didn't like it. That's one of the best things, 'cause that's one of my close-out songs, to be totally honest with you, and she didn't want the song. I'm happy she didn't."

Elsewhere, Lil Kim is dealing with Internet trolls, some of which are just small fry and others of which are an unrelenting 50 Cent. As for Cam'ron, he and Mase are still dropping sick freestyles amid their commentary on a whole lot of topics. Every now and then, they gift us with curious career and industry insights like these.

